Vice President Kamala Harris is set to campaign at a get-out-the-vote rally with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton on Sunday, Nov. 6, from noon to 4 p.m. at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation, 5336 S. State St.
There will be airport-style security at the event; backpacks and large bags will not be permitted.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8; Pritzker is running against downstate state Sen. Darren Bailey (R-55th) on a ballot that includes other congressional, state, county and judicial races, alongside a few referendums.
Early voting sites are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Precinct polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The Herald will provide comprehensive coverage of local races beginning on election night, with news and analysis to follow in the following days. Due to press time, election coverage will run in the Nov. 17 print edition but will publish day-by-day online before then.
