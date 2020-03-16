The Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) adopted a resolution supporting “urgent emergency and continuing action to address severe destruction of the lake shore,” in a public letter dated March 10. The resolution comes in the wake of extensive damage to the shoreline, particularly in the Morgan Shoals area between 49th and 51st streets.
As the Herald reported on March 2, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers called the situation an emergency, and announced that it would place riprap — loose stone used as protection against erosion — along the affected areas, beginning in mid-March. Lake Michigan has been experiencing record high levels this year, a trend that is expected to continue into the summer.
“In historic Jackson Park, a National Register Property, our Council supplies ongoing documentation of this destruction,” says the JPAC letter. “(It) threatens public safety and historic public assets including federal roadways, harbors and piers, bike and pedestrian trails, historic and other structures, beaches, and golf and other recreational fields, and a children’s hospital and interferes with public access to the public’s waters and with park and regional circulation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.