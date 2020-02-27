Both Jackson Park and the Washington Park National Bank building again made Preservation Chicago’s list of the city’s seven most endangered properties. The nonprofit, which announced its 2020 selections on Feb. 26, aims to raise awareness around parks, buildings, historic districts and other areas in danger of being demolished or destroyed.
Jackson Park has been on the list for each of the past four years. “We very much welcome the proposed Obama Presidential Center to Chicago’s South Side, but for another nearby site and not on historic public parklands,” wrote Preservation Chicago on its website. “These are sacred spaces, coveted lands and landscapes that should be protected in perpetuity as an asset to the citizens of Chicago.” The group recommended instead that the presidential center be built on vacant land near the Garfield Green Line stop.
Last March, the Cook County Land Bank Authority approved a proposal that would demolish the Washington Park Bank Building, 6300 S. Cottage Grove Ave., and replace it with a multi-story, mixed-use development. Preservation Chicago, which had previously included the building on its 2018 list, criticized the decision.
“It was clear that the Woodlawn community wanted to see the long-vacant building restored and adaptively reused,” the organization wrote. “There is an abundance of land in Woodlawn, and it is frustrating to the community and preservation advocates that decisions were made to demolish a viable historic building in favor of new construction.”
