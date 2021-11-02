This year, the Chicago Park District is marking 20 years of its Community Stewardship program, in which local residents can volunteer in neighborhood parks: Among their duties are picking up trash, keeping track of wildlife and greeting and guiding members of the public.
Jackson Park has a particularly rich history of volunteer work through the program, a partnership with the Nature Conservancy. Four dedicated stewards — Jerry Levy, Nancy Joseph, Gail Parry and Norm Bell — have a combined 46 years of service in the park.
Nancy Joseph was inspired to become a Jackson Park steward after working with Jerry Levy, who began doing steward work in his late 70s. (Levy is now 91 years old.)
Joseph has been working as a steward for about eight years, half that time with the Park District. She was attracted to this kind of work so she could help restore natural areas after she retired. “I was just delighted to have the opportunity to both do the work, as well as to share it primarily with students, also other volunteers, is very rewarding,” she said.
Along with her volunteer work in Jackson Park, Joseph also works with the initiative Calumet Is My Back Yard (CIMBY), a partnership with the Field Museum that connects high school students from the city’s South Side to environmental stewardship opportunities that help inspire them to become environmental leaders.
“I’ve been working with CIMBY for a number of years. I really respect that it’s very curriculum-based, that it includes classroom portions, as well as portions of activities in the field. So when students come out to our natural areas, to have an experience, they've already been talking and learning about ecology in a variety of ways,” explained Joseph.
Students with CIMBY had their first session in Jackson Park’s Wooded Island about a week ago, said Joseph. They were shown around by Jerry Levy, who helped with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s $8 million historical and ecological restoration project on the island several years ago.
Levy, who began his stewardship in Jackson Park back in 2009, helped save trees during the project. Levy says during the five-year restoration project, Wooded Island was closed to the public for two years and stewards weren’t allowed in the space.
“Gradually, I got to go out there and work with a crew. Actually, the foreman, who was head of the program for the contractor, was a terrific guy and allowed me to walk around with him on the island and showed me all the different plants that they were putting in, and how to identify them,” said Levy.
Levy says that he was able to convince the parks to save some of the ash trees that were in danger of dying due to the emerald ash borer, an insect whose larvae feed on ash trees, often killing them.
“I really wanted the Park District to treat them, to do something to save those trees and the Park District had taken the position that they really were not going to treat any of the ash trees, that they were really going to die anyhow,” said Levy.
Though he wanted to be able to save all 50 ash trees, Levy was able to convince the Park District to hire a contractor and treat some of the trees in the healthiest area of the park.
Joseph reminisced about volunteering under Levy, who she says was very knowledgeable and passionate about Wooded Island. She says that his passion made her excited to be learning from him.
Much like Joseph, Levy said he enjoys being able to work with the youth while doing his steward work and telling others about the area, sharing his love for what he does.
“I think the most rewarding thing is to have tours, groups come out and explain to them about, first of all, the history of Wooden Island, and then talk to them about what we've done,” said Levy.
“I just want to keep going. I think going keeps me going,” he says. “I have a real soft spot in my heart for Wooded Island now, with or without the restoration. The restoration has made it even more of a special place. But it was special before that.”
