The Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) will host two clean-up days this week in the newly reopened park.
The “Pitch in for the Parks” workdays, organized by the nonprofit Chicago Parks Foundation, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Friday. Volunteers are asked to meet 10 minutes ahead of the start time by the park’s field house, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave., to receive pick-up bags and instructions.
Participants should complete the online release waiver before attending. RSVP to JPAC President Louise McCurry at 773-844-2225 or commissioner751@icloud.com.
