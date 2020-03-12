A month before former Ald. Willie Cochran (20th) entered a guilty plea in his corruption case last March, he predicted that one of his occasional rivals would soon follow him into the political afterlife.
“He’ll be giving up everything, including committeeman,” Cochran said in an interview with the Herald and South Side Weekly. “He should be enjoying that.”
The “he” Cochran was referring to was Kevin Bailey, then the 20th Ward Democratic Committeeman and a candidate for alderman. At that point, Bailey had already come under fire during the election for his conduct while in office. The Chicago Reader reported that Bailey and his mother — elected as the Republican committeeperson a few years earlier — had packed the polls with their own hand-picked, incompetent election judges, and threatened not to reappoint other long-time judges unless they agreed to circulate petitions for Bailey’s aldermanic campaign.
Bailey also attracted attention for challenging many of the other aldermanic candidates’ petition signatures. While some of the people running were knocked off the ballot, Bailey was widely criticized for the strategy. In one case, a Chicago Board of Elections official wrote that his challenges “(appear) to have been conceived in fraud, false pleading and bad faith.”
A year later, Cochran’s prediction has, more or less, come true — Kevin Bailey is not running for reelection as committeeperson. (Cochran himself is in the middle of serving a year-long prison sentence for felony wire fraud.) Instead, two women are vying to take his place: State Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) and police officer and nonprofit worker Jennifer Maddox are both on the March 17 ballot. Each is vowing, in her own way, to clean up the Democratic party in a ward that has for a long time been plagued by allegations of corruption against its elected officials.
The fact that there are two candidates on the ballot is in itself mildly unusual, since committeeperson races tend to remain uncontested. Only 14 of Chicago’s 50 wards have more than one person running for the Democratic position. In the 4th Ward, Toni Preckwinkle is running unopposed, as is Ald. Leslie Hairston in the 5th Ward. (On the Republican side, only one race has two candidates, and almost half have no candidate at all.)
Both Maddox and Hunter say they would have deferred to current Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), who beat Bailey and six other candidates in last year’s election. (Hunter’s campaign committee gave $7,000 to Nicole Johnson, Taylor’s opponent in the April run-off.) But Taylor decided not to run.
“I wasn't interested in the position because we really need to build a base of new voters, to get new people to vote. So, in this position, I didn't think it was something that I could take on,” she told the Herald ahead of the City Council meeting on Feb. 19.
She also declined to pick a favorite. "You've got two good candidates, and we'll see who the community chooses,” she said. “I wish both of them well, and whoever the person (is) who ultimately gets the seat, I'm going to work with."
The committeeperson presides over the political party within a ward. That means they administer elections: appointing election judges, running voter registration drives and trying to increase turnout. When there’s a vacancy in office somewhere, they also have the power to appoint a replacement. That practice came under scrutiny in Hyde Park last year, when residents protested the appointment of State Sen. Robert Peters by a panel of Democratic committeepeople that included Preckwinkle, Hairston and Bailey.
Of the two people running for the position, Maddox is the less conventional candidate: she’s never held any kind of elected office before. Outside of her work as a police officer, she runs Future Ties, a nonprofit that provides after-school programs for children.
Maddox ran for alderman last year, ending up with a little over six percent of the vote. In the time since then, she’s been growing Future Ties, training young people to know their rights when interacting with police officers and starting a parent-mentor program with the Southwest Organizing Project.
If elected committeeperson, Maddox seems set on continuing in much the same vein as her community activism, focusing on voter outreach and education within the ward.
“I wanted to change the narrative, and actually get people to understand who's on your ballot. Why should you vote for them? And how is your vote going to impact what they do in our community?” she said. “There were a lot of judges on the ballot. How many have come out to speak to you? And (residents are) like, ‘None.’ …. I think that's unfortunate in our community, because we should have an idea of who's on the bench.”
Maddox also emphasized that, because people aren’t always sure who the more local officials up for election are, they only tend to vote for those offices that have the least effect on their everyday lives.
“In our community, we normally don’t vote for all those people or only vote for the ones who are high-profile — President, state’s attorney, senator, something like that,” she said. “After they reach the first three or four people, they’re done voting. And so then they lose out on the services that should be given to them within the ward. That’s why I’m running.”
“Senator Hunter has a long track record in politics and has done a lot of great things. I just feel that she’s not in the community as much as she would have to be to do the role of committeeman,” she said, citing the fact that Hunter sits on six different committees in the state senate. “I would rather her take care of what we need going on in Springfield and leave this piece to me.”
Hunter, for her part, sees the fact she’s in office as a bonus — if elected, she says she would use the position to improve relationships between city and state officials for the betterment of the ward.
“There has always been some friction between the city and the state. I’m hoping, I’m really seriously hoping that I can help communications,” she said. “To me, it looks like there’s a turf war going on. And it’s always been a turf war.” (By way of example, she said that when state officials are invited to “ribbon-cuttings and grand openings” they’re always seated “way back in the room.”)
She said her own relationship with Taylor is good, but could be better — “I would like for her to put her guard down a little and begin to trust me.”
It’s not the first time Hunter has considered the position. Four years ago, a group of residents asked her to run, telling her they “were not satisfied with the condition of the 20th Ward.” She deferred, out of respect for Cochran.
“I didn’t really want to dump on him like that. I kept watching to see if he was going to file for committeeman. That week of filing — Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, I was like, ‘What the heck, what is he doing?’” said Hunter. “Then at 4:55 that Friday, Kevin Bailey filed for committeeman. They had set that up from the very beginning.”
Hunter said that she reached out to Bailey and asked to meet, but he never responded. Over the next few years, she said, people complained to her that Bailey did not attend committeeperson meetings. Once she got confirmation that Taylor wouldn’t file, she decided to file for the office.
Hunter said she sees the position as a way to help improve conditions in the ward, and cited the example of former state legislator, city treasurer and Cook County State's Attorney Cecil Partee, who served as Democratic committeeman when the area was a “middle-class ward.”
“Then, over the years, different people got in. Everyone said they wanted to turn things around and improve the quality of life,” Hunter said. “But the community looks old and dilapidated. No government resources are coming in, as well as business development.”
“I am hoping that the Alderman and I can work together, as well as the Cook County Commissioner and other elected officials throughout the district to improve the quality of life and to bring some economic development,” she added. “We need the person that can knock on the door, have a cup of coffee with community leaders to see if we can come together and pull some projects together … We don’t owe anybody there other than voters.”
Staff writer Aaron Gettinger contributed.
