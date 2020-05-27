In the University of Chicago Medical Center’s 2019 Community Benefit Report, losses from Medicare and Medicaid increased from the previous year, as the hospital also launched new violence prevention programs in connection with its trauma center.
The report, released last week, provides an annual update on how much money UCMC is investing in the community, and highlights different community programs the medical center participates in or supports.
The medical center’s overall community investment increased to $519.5 million in fiscal year 2019, a little over $40 million more than the previous year. What gets listed as an investment is relatively broad — medical research, money to community groups, education and different forms of uncompensated care all count.
The most significant investment increases came from jumps in the center’s Medicare and Medicaid losses. (Since federal reimbursement rates often don’t cover the full cost of care, hospitals tend to lose money on the programs.) Medicare program losses increased by $56.4 million, an increase of 29% over last year, while Medicaid losses increased nearly two-thirds, from $52.2 million to $86.2 million.
Those losses, which add up to around $90 million, more than cover the increase in total community investment. There were offsetting decreases in the amount of unrecoverable patient debt and the amount spent on medical education.
There’s been a rapid increase in Medicare losses for UCMC over the last half-dozen years. In the 2013 Community Benefit report, the oldest one publicly available, UCMC lost $65.5 million through the program; that same number was $249 million by 2019.
Brenda Battle, Vice President of the Urban Health Initiative (UHI) and Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Officer at UCMC, said the losses came because more patients on Medicare and Medicaid were using the hospital.
“We’ve had a pretty dramatic increase in patients to our hospitals. We don’t fully know why that is. We’ve seen a growth in our volume compared to some of the other areas or neighborhoods,” Battle said. “There’s also been a little bit of slow reimbursement to hospitals — some of it is that.”
Part of the increase simply may be due to demographics: a 2015 report from the federal Medicare Payment Advisory Commission projected that Medicare enrollment would grow by 26 million people over the next 15 years, as more baby boomers aged into the program.
Battle also highlighted a pair of violence prevention programs that UCMC established in 2019, the first full year after it opened a Level 1 trauma center. The first, the Block Hassenfield Casdin (BHC) Collaborative for Family Resilience, expands the hospital’s violence recovery program, which helps people who have been victims of gun violence with their trauma.
The program focuses particularly on children. “It’s a collective effort around addressing violence and improving holistic recovery from violence,” said Battle. “This program allowed us to focus on kids but also children of adults that have been affected by violence and trauma.”
The violence recovery program started together with the opening of the trauma center, but the BHC Collaborative has allowed the hospital to expand its staff from 8 to a little under 30 people. “We were able to add other really necessary support services like spiritual care services to support families, and expand behavioral health support services,” said Battle.
The other new initiative, Southland RISE, is a collaboration between UCMC and Advocate Health Care, a nonprofit with a hospital in Oak Lawn. Through Southland RISE, which covers the South Side and south suburbs, the two medical systems gave a total of $100,000 in grants to 14 community organizations working on violence prevention last summer. The group also held a summit in March.
In general, Battle says, the opening of the trauma center has underscored how valuable it can be to have comprehensive violence prevention services near those who are most at risk, as well as their families and friends.
“With victims of violence having to go outside of the South Side for trauma care, there was limited access or exposure to some of the support wraparound services to help victims of violence avoid violence recidivism,” she said. “We’ve exponentially provided support to persons on the South Side, but to family and friend groups, because support services extend beyond just the individual. It’s recognizing that people around the individual need support as well.”
Battle added that the other lesson is the importance of working closely with community groups and social service agencies to bring people into prevention programs. “Before, a lot of the outreach happened in neighborhoods by trying to identify people who needed those services. But when they’re in the hospital we already have them, they’re already here — the connection is immediate,” she said. “That’s something that we all learned, how important it is for hospitals to work with social services to be a collective group of team members.”
Over the past few years, UCMC has also been working on asthma, another issue that disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic communities on the South Side. Through the South Side Pediatric Asthma Center, the hospital’s health workers evaluate whether families need to change their behavior around treating asthma.
“We can’t control the fact that the Dan Ryan runs through every neighborhood on the South Side, putting smoke into the air,” said Battle. “But we can say, what are factors in individual’s homes that might be causing asthma exacerbations? What are some of the things that are not being done?” The center provides care to over 3,000 kids. Of the approximately 300 who have had to go to the hospital, Battle says, there has been a 49% decrease in hospitalizations.
“There’s been a multi-site approach in how to do this,” she said. “We’re incredibly proud of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.