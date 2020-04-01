The Walgreens store and pharmacy in the Hyde Park Shopping Center, 1554 E. 55th St., was closed for cleaning Tuesday afternoon. The store had reopened by Wednesday afternoon, though the pharmacy remained closed and was scheduled to reopen Thursday.
An employee said that the store had been closed for “general cleaning,” and denied rumors a worker had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Herald has reached out to Walgreens media relations and will update this story with any response.
General store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Senior shopping is available on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.