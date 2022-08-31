“Alright, sopranos now,” co-founder Jonathan Miller said, motioning to a seated group. Accompanied by the piano, the section of older adults holding sheet music in a semicircle around the small chapel stage began to sing.
On Monday morning, the Hyde Park Sounds Good! Choir, a chorus for people 55 and older (but they like to say that they don’t card), held their first in-person fall rehearsal at KAM Isaiah Israel, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd.
“We’re a non-audition choir of older adults, some people sing better than others, we don’t care,” Miller said. “We never single out any individual singer, and the idea is, we’re all in this together, and we all hold each other up.”
“That’s a really important part of our culture,” he added, speculating that they’ve grown so quickly due to their commitment to nurture everyone’s musicality.
Back in-person after a two-year pandemic hiatus, this season’s choir will likely have around 20 members, with their oldest member nearing 90.
Conducted by Jonathan Miller and Wanda Joy Bishop, with accompaniment by Amy Wurtz, this season’s members will learn 4-part harmonies from a variety of cultures, mostly secular, with some holiday music from Jewish and Christian faiths.
“We are directed by professional choral conductors who understand the older adult voice, so (they) do very specific breathing exercises, and stretching and vocal warmups,” Miller said. “We teach people how to get the best out of their instruments.”
The fall repertoire will feature eight seasonal songs, including “Ecce Novum,” a setting of a medieval text by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo and “A Midwinter Carol,” named after the famous poem “In the Bleak Midwinter” by Christina Rossetti, with new music by Houston-based contemporary composer Victor C. Johnson.
The older adult choir movement emerged in 2007, when former opera singer Jeanne Kelly created the nonprofit organization Encore Creativity in Washington, D.C. The nonprofit was inspired by Dr. Gene Cohen, a psychiatrist and first director of the National Institute on Aging, who shifted the focus of gerontological research to the creative potential in older adults.
Kelly was the project director for Dr. Cohen’s 2001 chorale study, which found that older adult participants in a choir were less likely to use medication and to exhibit signs of depression and loneliness. She wanted to continue spreading the positive findings of the research once the study was complete.
Miller, who grew up in Hyde Park, attended Shoesmith Elementary, Kenwood Academy and the University of Chicago, sang in the Chicago Children’s Choir for 10 years and served as the artistic director of Chicago a cappella for 27 years.
He recalled getting a call one day in 2011 from a woman in Washington, D.C., who asked for 550 copies of sheet music for “Jingle Bells Hallelujah Chorus,” one of the wacky Christmas carols arrangements he had done for Chicago a cappella that went viral online.
The person on the other end of the line was Encore’s Jeanne Kelly. Jonathan and his wife Dr. Sandy Siegel Miller soon flew out to hear the 250-person Encore choir perform the song, where he met with other composers that planted the idea of bringing an affiliate program to Chicago.
Four years later, after a particularly hard year and following the loss of his job in music publishing, Miller decided to give it a try.
“I said, let’s do this, let’s bring this Encore thing to Chicago and just go crazy and see what we can build,” Miller recalled.
In Spring 2016, they ran a six-week pilot in Hyde Park and Evanston, “and people came,” Miller said. Rehearsals for the Hyde Park group were held at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Drive, and word spread quickly, with around 35 people signing up. Within a year, Sounds Good! Choirs began in Gold Coast, Arlington Heights and Oak Park.
Siegel Miller also runs the Good Memories Choir for people living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and their care partners.
“The thing just took off, and we clearly were meeting a need,” Miller said. “We very quickly became the largest choral music organization in the whole Midwest serving older adults.”
Though the pandemic forced the choir to go virtual in March 2020, they forged on. A silver lining of the pandemic was that the new format opened up the choir to more participants.
When Alice Brown underwent multiple knee surgeries between 2017 and 2021, she was unable to leave her apartment. She said being able to join the group’s online rehearsals, interacting with people and practicing music together was “a wonderful experience.”
“It’s just made a difference in how much I am enjoying my life at this point,” said Brown, who is still in physical therapy. She continues to participate online, but hopes to be able to walk to rehearsals this spring.
Joy Rosner, who was the very first participant in the Sounds Good! Hyde Park Choir, said that even online, people made very close friendships. When the pandemic began, they also started holding weekly coffee chats on Zoom.
“For people who didn’t get out at all, or were in senior facilities where there was a real lockdown, where people didn’t get to eat together, this was a wonderful opportunity to chat with each other,” said Rosner.
Sounds Good! reopened for in-person rehearsals this past February. The choir is divided into three seasons: In the spring and fall they run eight choirs across the city, and in the summer they shrink down to four choirs, with Hyde Parkers able to participate in an eight week rock ‘n’ roll session downtown.
In-person rehearsals are held every Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. COVID-19 vaccination, booster and mask are required. For those who would still like to attend virtually, Sounds Good! also offers a Friday morning online rehearsal with conductor Paul Langford.
The first two weeks are free, after which registration for the full 15 weeks is $195. No tryouts are required, and Miller emphasized that people are welcome to try it out for a rehearsal or two before they commit.
(For those who are unable to afford the registration fee, there are reduced tuition options and scholarship funds available.)
The fall session ends with a free in-person concert on Friday, December 9, at 12 p.m at Montgomery Place. To register or view the fall lineup visit https://soundsgoodchoir.org/fall-2022/
