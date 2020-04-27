The Hyde Park Bar Louie location, 5500 S. Shore Dr., has closed permanently, according to a sign posted on the door.
“We regret to share that this location is now closed for business. Our hearts are with this community and the world while we all combat COVID-19 together,” the sign reads.
It is unclear when exactly the bar and restaurant closed for good. Leasing agent Chelsea Henderson told the Herald that she put up her for-rent signs this past weekend. Calls to the Bar Louie corporate office in Addison, Texas went unanswered.
The Bar Louie chain, which was founded in Chicago, has been struggling with its finances since before the pandemic hit. In January, parent company BL Restaurant Operations filed for bankruptcy and closed nearly 40 of its locations.
