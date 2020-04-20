The Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference will host a virtual community forum Tuesday, April 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
During the first hour, residents will have the chance to share stories about life during the coronavirus epidemic, “whether it’s how they are juggling working from home and teaching their children, or what it has been like being an essential worker and going to work every day.”
The second hour will consist of updates from local elected officials. Those confirmed to take part are: Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Leslie Hairston (5th), State Reps. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) and Kambium Buckner (D-26th), Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry, and State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th).
Register at eventbrite.com/e/hpkcc-covid-19-virtual-community-forum-tickets-102226309644.
