Hyde Park and other parts of the South Side will hold several events this year celebrating Juneteenth, the June 19 holiday commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the United States.
The DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th Place, will host a food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The first 19 families to arrive receive a free one-year membership to the museum.
Beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, there will be a Juneteenth March in Washington Park. Organizers are asking people to wear black, green, and red, or all-black.
A Black Business crawl across the South Side includes 53rd Street — starting at 1 p.m., people are encouraged to visit Black-owned businesses that include:
Kilwins, 5226 S. Harper Ave.
Virtue, 1462 E. 53rd St.
The Soul Shack, 1368 E. 53rd St.
Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat, 1368 E. 53rd St.
Kimbark Beverage, 1214 E. 53rd St.
Kilwins and Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat are two of the restaurants participating in a citywide celebration in which Black-owned restaurants offer $6.19 specials. Other participating restaurants in Hyde Park are 14 Parish Restaurant and Rhum Bar, 1644 E. 53rd St., and LiteHouse Whole Food Grill, 1660 E. 55th St.
