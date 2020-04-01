The Hyde Park Historical Society (HPHS) announced Tuesday that it is launching a community archive to collect resident responses to the coronavirus outbreak.
Through an online form, neighborhood residents can document the changes in their daily lives that have taken place during the pandemic, and share their perspective on phenomena such as social distancing and business closures.
“For one thing, we can collect some valuable information about community and how they weathered this storm, but for a secondary thing I think it’ll give people an outlet to — if not vent — at least express how they’re feeling about all this,” said Michal Safar, president of the historical society. “Part of the problem is that we’re all supposed to be staying away from each other and not speaking face-to-face.”
Safar said that the group will share responses it receives through its website and social media.
The form can be accessed at bit.ly/HPHSArchive, or through the HPHS Facebook page.
