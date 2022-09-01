The second generation of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, made to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron strain, are on their way.
Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health says people should get them as soon as they are able, as BA.4 and BA.5 are incredibly infectious subvariants that are overwhelmingly spreading right now.
People are eligible two months after getting vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19; people still need to get the original vaccines before getting the new booster. People who have been boosted in the past can get the new booster.
In a Sept. 1 press briefing, Arwady explained that the vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, for people 12 and older, and Moderna, for people 18 and older, are "bivalent," meaning a mix of the two versions of the vaccine. It is both a boost of protection against the original coronavirus strain and protection against BA.4 and BA.5. This is so that if the coronavirus mutates to a form differing from the omicron subvariants, it will still provide some protection.
Human trials were completed on Pfizer and Moderna boosters that targeted the original omicron variant earlier this summer, and they showed those boosters to be safe and effective. Arwady, however, noted that those boosters were now obsolete, given that the coronavirus had already mutated into new subvariants; researchers therefore retooled the boosters to target the predominant BA.4 and BA.5 strains, which additional research have shown to be safe and effective.
All prior vaccines and boosters have been based on the original coronavirus that originated in 2019 in Wuhan, China. Children aged 5 to 11 are still getting original boosters. Children older than 6 months and younger than 5 are not eligible for boosters, but they can get vaccinated.
The boosters are free.
The new shots are "really different than the boosters that have previously been offered, and I want you to understand that this vaccine gives us a chance to get ahead of the virus," Arwady said."
It is therefore imperative that people get their boosters at their first opportunity. "Right now is when there is a beautiful match against the circulating strains," Arwady said.
The original vaccines and boosters continue to overwhelmingly prevent hospitalization and death among people who contract COVID-19 in Chicago. Arwady anticipates that the new boosters will provide even greater protection against hospitalization and death, and she hopes that they will provide "significant improvement" against breakthrough infections among vaccinated people.
Older people should especially get boosted, given COVID-19's link between age and mortality, but Arwady additionally hopes that more people getting boosted will lower infection rates, which may in turn cause fewer variants to emerge.
Arwady said around 1.8 million Chicagoans are eligible for the boosters, or about 77% of Chicagoans 12 and older. The CDPH is has primarily been alloting new shipments of doses to health care providers that serve high-risk patients and other priority providers, but the department expects everyone 12 and older will be eligible as soon as the boosters are cleared; Arwady said the federal government expects to ship 20-times more booster doses per week than the number of vaccine doses that were being shipped when they were first rolled out.
Ninety retail pharmacies across the city will receive boosters in the first week, as will 25 hospitals, and more health care facilities will get it with every passing week. There are plans to set up large vaccination clinics at the City Colleges, where flu shots will be offered, too.
"Based on previous demand, we feel confident that our allotment is going to meet the upcoming demand," Arwady said. "For the first few weeks, it could be a little stretched. Again, we'll be prioritizing the highest-risk populations in terms of where we distribute the vaccine, but it will be open to everybody over the age of 12. And the feds have said that after the original allotment, they're ready to ship more vaccine as we show that we use it."
Only 44% of vaccinated Chicagoans eligible for a booster have gotten one so far, though, and Arwady referenced survey data that suggests fewer people than that may get the new boosters. Arwady hopes that will not bear out, given how good the boosters are. She noted that uptake by race and ethnicity differs by age group.
Just over half of Black 12- to 17-year-olds have been vaccinated; 49% are ineligible for the new Pfizer booster. Arwady said CDPH will continue to encourage people to get vaccinated.
Indeed, CDPH data by ZIP code as of Aug. 27 suggests that many residents in neighborhoods around Hyde Park will be ineligible for the new boosters, at least initially, because they are not vaccinated.
In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 66.7% of the eligible population 12 and older were fully vaccinated.
In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 76.2% of the eligible population were fully vaccinated.
In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 63.8% of the eligible population were fully vaccinated.
In 60649, South Shore, 57.5% of the eligible population were fully vaccinated.
The Protect Chicago at Home program will continue vaccinating and boosting Chicagoans, with appointments available Saturday through Tuesday 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. People can call 312-746-4835 to make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.