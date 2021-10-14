This weekend, Frontline Books and Crafts will hold a Customer Appreciation Day as part of its ongoing bid to stay in business. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16, and will feature guest speakers, performances, giveaways, and more.
The event is a response to the financial troubles Frontline, 5206 S. Harper Ave., has been experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as rental increases in recent years. Owner Sekou Tafari hopes the cause will gain more support with a celebration of the community that has been essential to keeping the store in the neighborhood for the last 17 years.
“That was the main reason I decided we need to do a customer appreciation day, because I don't think a lot of people in the neighborhood know [about the issue),” said Russell Norman, who is leading the GoFundMe campaign for Frontline. He says that people have walked by the store and been really shocked to hear about the potential closure; one customer spent $100 when she heard the news.
For Custome Appreciation Day, there will be a 15% discount on books, with free book bundles for any donation over $30 made to the GoFundMe account. Frontline has a goal of raising $25,000-$50,000. To date, the store has raised a little under $1,500.
Norman says lots of businesses have helped in preparation for the event, including Trader Joes and Whole Foods Market, which have both donated food and other supplies. Other local businesses include WDB Marketing, located in South Holland, who provided 100 double-sided color flyers, and well-known Emmy-award winner and community activist Africa Porter, who helped with public relations.
“A lot of people (are helping out) because Sekou is very known throughout the city and beloved. And even though Frontline has been there since 2004, he's actually been in the city doing business for about 40 years,” said Norman.
Frontline has reached out to other businesses to get to support and has also contacted the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce.
Though Frontline has two other storefronts, the Hyde Park location is its flagship and where it receives most of its business. The bookstore is a cornerstone of Hyde Park and the Black community alike. “It is it is a beacon of knowledge and wisdom and Black history,” said Norman. Frontline offers a wide-range of books that highlight Black history as well as local Black authors.
Customer Appreciation Day will take place at Frontline Bookstore, 5206 S Harper Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 16, from noon - 6 p.m. Donate to the store's fundraiser at gofund.me/1b4efe5c
