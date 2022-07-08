After 25 years in Hyde Park, Friend Health is opening its new headquarters and flagship medical clinic in Woodlawn. Located at the corner of Cottage Grove Avenue and 63rd Street, Friend Health’s new facility is expected to alleviate the area’s severe shortage of health care providers when it officially opens in late-July.
During the facility’s July 8 ribbon-cutting, Friend Health CEO Verneda Bachus said the $43 million clinic will provide comprehensive primary care: family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, pediatrics and a pharmacy. Mammograms and ultrasounds will start being offered, as will a same-day-need clinic.
“This is a day that will change the future of Woodlawn because it will change thousands of lives on the South Side of Chicago,” said Bachus. She added that Friend Health intends for the facility to serve “as a hub for community wellbeing… a place where the people of Woodlawn and the South Side of Chicago come, not only for healing, but to maintain and support healthy lifestyles.”
Bachus estimates that the new clinic will serve 35,000 patients annually. Friend Health is also a federally qualified health center, meaning it receives federal funding and must provide affordable treatment regardless of insurance, financial or immigration status.
At Friday’s ribbon-cutting, Friend Health Board Chairman Sean Harden —a lifelong South Sider— attested that Woodlawn residents have long lacked access to quality health care. He said this lack of access has contributed to poorer health outcomes compared to neighboring communities.
“There's one study that suggests that just a few miles north of here, your life expectancy is 85-years-old. But for my residents, their life expectancy is 75-year- old,” said Harden. “That can't go on. And today marks the first step in changing those statistics.”
In addition to expanding health care access, Harden said the facility is expected to create 250 new permanent jobs.
After the project at 6250 S. Cottage Grove Ave. was first announced in May of 2020, Friend Health sought and received $8 million in tax increment financing (TIF) money for its development. In July of 2021, U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) also sought and received $250,000 for the project in the appropriations process.
Rep. Rush also attended the event, along with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) who stressed community-involvement throughout the project’s development, was unable to attend due to an illness.
“For far too long, communities like Woodlawn have gone without resources… There should never be a time in one of the wealthiest cities in the world, where the life expectancy of Black people in our city is 10 years less than any other demographic,” said Lightfoot. “With the grand-opening of Friend Health’s Woodlawn Health Center, residents of Woodlawn and others from the surrounding communities will finally receive the local access to vital health care that they have always deserved, and needed.”
Lightfoot added that the $43 million center was also awarded by a $2.5 million Chicago Community Development Grant in May of this year, a development grant through the city’s Covid-19 economic recovery plan.
The project’s developer, DL3 Realty, has been a key player in the development of the corner at 63rd and Cottage Grove over the past several years. DL3 Realty’s managing partner Leon Walker said at Friday’s ribbon-cutting that the Friend Health development is part of the firm’s “four-corner strategy” to revitalize the area.
Walker said the team is now moving onto construction of the second-phase of its medical campus: a new 15,000 square foot annex building across the street, to be completed in the fall of 2022. This second building will house parking, retail and a dental suite for adults and children, serving Medicaid, Medicare, no-insurance and commercial patients.
Friend Health was founded in 1997 by the merger of two University of Chicago clinics. It currently operates six locations on Chicago’s South Side including Back of the Yards, Gage Park/West Englewood, Hyde Park/Washington Park, Woodlawn, West Elsdon and a school-based health center in Bronzeville. The low-income provider serves about 47,000 patients annually across these clinics, 96% of which are Black or Hispanic, while about three-quarters are under the poverty line.
“These services are a literal lifeline for individuals and families regardless of their ability to pay, their immigration status, whether or not they have insurance; none of that matters, because we all deserve to have access to quality health care,” said Harden. “Whether it's being responsive to critical life saving interventions, annual checkups or preventative care, that will all be here for everyone to take advantage of.”
