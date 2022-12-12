A free weekly food market held every Thursday at Woodlawn’s First Presbyterian Church, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave., will host a special holiday market next Monday, Dec. 19. The market will run from 10 a.m. to noon.
At Monday’s market, attendees will be able to pick up food items for a Christmas dinner — including potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, corn and more, according to market director Gail Robinson, who runs the service in partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Winter necessities, such as scarves, hats, gloves and coffee will also be provided by members of the nearby Shrine of Christ the King.
“It’s free, just come, we have it, whatever you need, we’re going to make sure we have it,” Robinson said.
The free market has been in existence since 2017, serving between 120 to 150 people per week, according to Robinson. It’s a “choice market,” which means attendees can choose the items they want.
“Like your grocery store, you have your shelving units and there’s one person that mans each shelving unit, and we let them know how much they can have,” Robinson said. She noted that the market does not impose strict limits on any item.
The Christmas market has been held since the free market’s founding.
This will be the second of the free market’s holiday giveaways, following a Thanksgiving event on Nov. 21. Both events are also held in partnership with Woodlawn’s Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., whose members are volunteering.
Around two dozen volunteers come for the regular market, and Robinson estimated that they will have at least an additional dozen people on hand for the Dec. 19 market.
After the Christmas market, the free market will take a three-week break, resuming on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Prospective volunteers can contact the market via email at freefoodmarket6@gmail.com. The market is also accepting non-perishable donations on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Visit chicagofirstchurch.org/freefoodmarket/ for more information.
