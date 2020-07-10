The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) released a draft on Thursday of the Section 106 Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for Jackson Park, as one of the federal review processes for the Obama Presidential Center nears its conclusion.
The MOA, which was made public on the city of Chicago’s website, consists of measures proposed to alleviate some of the adverse effects that the construction of the OPC will have on areas of Jackson Park, the Midway Plaisance and the city’s park boulevard system.
The adverse effects were described in the FHWA's assessment of effects report, which was finalized in April.
Public comment on the MOA will be open until Aug. 10. The FHWA will host a webinar next week for consulting parties to weigh in on the draft.
The proposed measures in the draft MOA include the restoration of the Statue of the Republic, as well as the rehabilitation of the comfort station on the park’s western perimeter. It also calls for a public engagement process to review design options for the play area proposed for the east end of the Midway Plaisance.
Three agencies must sign off on the MOA: the FHWA, the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office, and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. (Consulting parties — such as the Jackson Park Advisory Council and the Obama Foundation — will be given the option to sign.)
Once the MOA has been signed, the Section 106 process will be complete. However, one more federal is review required under the National Environmental Policy Act.
In its announcement, the FHWA also included a letter from Eleanor Gorski, the first deputy commissioner at the city’s Department of Planning and Development (DPD). At the request of the FHWA, Gorski was responding to a May 26 letter from the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), one of the agencies required to sign the MOA before it is valid.
The SHPO letter suggested several “preservation-based options for mitigation” of the adverse effects in Jackson Park. Most significantly, it proposed that the OPC be moved farther south in the park to preserve certain roadways, and to avoid the demolition of the Women’s Garden between 59th and 60th streets, immediately east of the Midway Plaisance.
The FHWA, in its response to the SHPO, wrote that it did not have the authority to “require the City of Chicago to change the location of OPC from Jackson Park to another location nor can we require changes in the scope or design of the OPC site.” It did, however, ask the city to respond to the SHPO’s suggestion.
Gorski, in her letter, concurred with the FHWA, writing that “the decision to permit the construction and operation of the OPC in Jackson Park was a local decision.” She also noted that the SHPO’s request to move the OPC south would be a return to the original proposed site for the center. That site location was changed in 2018 with the intention of connecting the OPC more with other parts of the park, such as the Museum of Science and Industry.
“The decision was deliberative and substantive and intended to improve safety and access to the lagoons and lakefront,” wrote Gorski. “The Section 106 process is not the appropriate forum for reconsideration of a foundational legislative determination regarding a local project in a local park as a mitigation measure.”
Gorski also wrote that the Obama Foundation has said it will rebuild the Women’s Garden with “dimensions, aesthetics, and plant types that are highly similar to the current experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.