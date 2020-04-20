The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced last week that its assessment of effects report for the Obama Presidential Center had been finalized, after an advisory letter agreed with the agency that the library center would not have an adverse effect on the Jackson Park Terrace Historic District.
Jackson Park Terrace was built in the early 1970s as affordable housing for Woodlawn residents, and occupies a few square blocks west of Stony Island Avenue and north of 61st Street. FHWA’s initial report found that there would be no adverse effect on the area. During the public comment period, the Cultural Landscape Foundation disagreed, arguing that the OPC would significantly affect “the visual relationship between the historic district and Jackson Park.”
FHWA then asked the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) to weigh in. The ACHP agreed with the agency's initial finding, writing back on April 1 that “the views towards Jackson Park have not been identified as contributing to the significance and integrity of this historic district.”
The federal agency had previously announced it would disregard other public comments that objected to a finding of no adverse effect, but did not provide specific reasons for doing so. In its April 1 letter, the ACHP also wrote that “it would be appropriate for FHWA to acknowledge these comments and provide a response to the consulting parties to facilitate future consultation.”
In last week’s announcement, FHWA also outlined the next step in its review process, which is to “resolve the adverse effects to historic properties.” The agency will hold three meetings over webinar in May to discuss mitigation measures for the adverse effects it concluded the OPC would have. Those adverse effects include changes to the Jackson Park Historic Landscape District and the Midway Plaisance, as well as the city’s park boulevard system.
