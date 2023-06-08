While Kenwood Academy, the University of Chicago Lab School and Ancona are but the big-name schools in the neighborhood, a small, little-known boarding school called Empower House also exists in the midst of the leafy mid-South Side. John, James and Alex are three of its student boarders, and they came a long way to get here — all three are refugees who defected from North Korea.
“Most of (the North Korean) people hiding in China, they live in a nightmare,” said John, who moved to Hyde Park in January. “The Chinese government, if they catch the defectors, they just send them back right away. There's no option to give you an opportunity (to stay) or try to find your freedom.”
Defectors typically enter China by crossing the Yalu River, which forms North Korea’s northeasternmost border. Many of those entering China are women, partly because of the robust sex-trafficking trade in the country.
Defectors repatriated from China to North Korea face imprisonment, detention in reeducation camps or even death. Assassination attempts on North Koreans living on foreign soil have also been carried out. To protect the identities of the defectors, the Herald assigned them each a pseudonym.
At Empower House, John is studying for his G.E.D. and to improve his English so that he can apply to universities on the East Coast. He hopes to study diplomacy, which he thinks will come in useful given his delicate status as a defector and the continued saber-rattling between his home country and its southern neighbor, South Korea.
In 2011, while majoring in economics at U. of C., Andrew Hong founded Emancipate North Koreans (ENoK), which runs Empower House, as a residential student organization. Hong was inspired to found the organization after seeing a television program about North Korean defectors struggling to make ends meet.
The organization initially focused on advocacy work about the plight of North Koreans living in China, funded by the $2,000 he raised by racing in the Chicago Triathlon. In response to the Chinese deportation of 31 North Korean defectors in 2012, ENoK rallied more than 200 people to protest outside the Chinese consulate in Chicago and march along Michigan Avenue’s Magnificent Mile.
It was not until 2013 that ENoK’s one-on-one tutoring program launched. In 2014, thanks to a grant from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, ENoK purchased Empower House and welcomed its first group of North Korean defectors.
Hong said that defectors reached out to him about coming to the school after he made inroads by networking in the small North Korean community in the United States, which numbers only a few hundred people. While much of the funding for the organization today comes through individual donations, small institutions like local churches have also been instrumental in supporting ENoK’s work.
Alex, one of John’s housemates, currently takes courses at DePaul University in international relations, which he plans to continue studying upon his return to South Korea next year. He hopes to come back to the United States afterwards for a master’s degree.
“My vision is Korean unification,” Alex said.
All the defectors still refer to North Korea as home, even though the possibility of returning is hard to imagine absent regime change or the reunification of the Korean peninsula, a long-held dream of peace activists since the informal end of the Korean War in 1953 and the creation of the demilitarized zone that runs near the 38th parallel.
Since defecting in the mid-2010s, Alex has lived in South Korea. Even though South Korean culture is Westernized in many ways, he said, he was still struck by the cultural differences between there and Hyde Park.
“Hyde Park people are really kind,” Alex said. “When I go to cross the road and they are driving … they just stop. They'll wait for you.”
“It is different in my country,” he continued. “(Cars) just go.”
Another thing that has stood out for Alex was people stopping to say hello to one another, even going so far as to talk to strangers.
“In South Korea, they're really strict,” John interjected. “They're never greeting people.”
John noted the same amiability as Alex. As he walked past an older adult one day, the man waved at him and asked how he was doing.
“I'm great,” John replied. The man told him he looked like a bodybuilder.
“Like, I wish I'm that, but I feel like (there’re) more good neighbors around,” John said.
All were excited for their first summer in Chicago, although they didn’t bear the winter too poorly.
“Chicago winter is not colder than my hometown,” said James, who arrived in Hyde Park last fall to work on his English. “My hometown is (much) more cold. It comes down to minus 35 degrees Celsius.”
James, less effusive than Alex or John, is, on the other hand, interested in studying philosophy and Christian theology when he goes to university.
This spring, Alex and John have gone for long runs, going past Promontory Point along the lakefront trail. Alex has also checked off a number of items on anyone’s bucket list of Chicago sites. He’s visited the Art Institute and strolled the Chicago Riverwalk, skyscrapers towering overhead.
Over the years volunteers at Empower House have tutored these students in English as a Second Language and prepared them for their high school equivalency examinations so that they can go on to four-year universities.
“This program is more helpful and can push some people who want to go to college to learn more,” James said. “One guy already graduated from college and got a job.”
The COVID-19 pandemic was a setback for ENoK: student volunteers left Chicago for their hometowns and the defectors living at Empower House returned to South Korea in May 2020. Last year, Hong, who still does much of the administrative work for the organization while he attends law school in Boston, connected with Christina Byun and three other U. of C. students to revive the moribund club and boarding school.
“My involvement with ENoK started off as a very unplanned thing. I didn't even know that ENoK existed,” Byun said, a rising fourth year at U. of C. who is majoring in Human Rights and East Asian Languages and Civilizations. “I was taking Korean classes at the time, and then my Korean teacher mentioned that the opportunity was available.”
Her first student was Alex. “When I started it was more than tutoring. It's more like language exchanging with Alex because I was also learning Korean,” Byun said. “It’s meant a lot to me. It really changed or altered the way I viewed my own identity, too.
Byun, who is Korean American but grew up in Singapore, found it interesting to meet someone from the Korean peninsula, but who nonetheless has a very different experience from so many in the diaspora.
“Yes, ENoK has really given me important friendships,” Byun continued, “but it's also allowed me to expand my view on what I can call communities.”
When Byun started volunteering at the house last year, she found that there was a real lack of documentation on how things should be run or who’s on the executive board overseeing the organization. Now as head of ENoK, she oversees 17 volunteers who work with the five North Korean defectors boarding at the house.
One volunteer, U. of C. student Tejas Balaji, started working at the house this fall. Originally, he was only teaching English in one-on-one lessons with James, but then he also began offering public speaking classes to all of the defectors living at Empower House and one defector who joins via Zoom from Virginia.
“I've taught a lot since my senior year, and I wanted to do that in a volunteer capacity,” Balaji said. “I worked with some first-generation learners in India when I was in high school, so I was like, oh, this is a really great opportunity.”
Volunteers like Balaji are “wonderful,” James said. “Even though I don't understand and even though I can't catch what they're going to say or teach me,” he continued, “they don’t get mad (or) upset at me.”
For John, not only have the volunteers helped him with his education, but they are also “helping you understand how you can live in the United States,” he said.
“(ENoK) has really helped invigorate my existing passion for teaching, especially in an ESL context,” Balaji, said. “I feel like it's opened a lot of doors and also I have made great friendships and everyone in the community has been really welcoming.”
Volunteers interested in tutoring can send a resume and short statement of interest to enok.group@gmail.com. For those unable to give their time, donations are also welcome.
