Donation drives and food giveaways are continuing in Hyde Park and surrounding neighborhoods this weekend, as local community groups try to counteract the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and recent civil unrest.
Brave Space Alliance, which provides programming and resources for LGBTQ individuals on the South and West sides and is headquartered at Flood’s Hall, 1515 E. 52nd Pl., is continuing its donation drive and emergency pantry. BSA also has started a relief fund for transgender, non-binary, and intersex people. Check their website and social media for details and immediate donation needs.
The Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity is restarting its community produce pantry in Woodlawn this weekend at the Edward G. Irvin Foundation Achievement Center, 500 E. 67th St. As Block Club Chicago reports, it’s the group’s first giveaway since the beginning of the pandemic. The produce pantry will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while face masks will be given away starting at 10 a.m.
