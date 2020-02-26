Unleashed dogs are damaging flowers and plants in the community garden at Elm Park, according to members of the park’s advisory council at the group’s meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The park had new fencing installed in 2017, along with a new gate at the Woodlawn Avenue entrance. The gate is generally supposed to remain open. But recently, said Timika Hoffman-Zoller, president of the advisory council, dog walkers close the gate before allowing their dogs to roam around the park off-leash. The result is that many of the community garden’s plants and flowers have been trampled or otherwise damaged.
“The majority of the small plants we’ve planted are gone,” said Piotr Gornicki, the advisory council’s community gardening chair. “And even the ground cover may have been damaged quite a bit.”
Since the formation of the advisory council 10 years ago, Hoffman-Zoller said, community members have been slowly improving the park. In 2014, Chicagoist named it one of the city’s best pocket parks. In the fall of 2018, 500 tulips donated from the Hyde Park Garden Fair were planted. Many of Elm Park’s volunteers have become discouraged by the dog problem, however, and stepped back from their clean-up work and gardening as a result.
Gornicki noted that the closed gate makes the park seem closed, even at times when it should be open to the public. He also said that he has spoken with neighbors who no longer allow their small children to play in the park because they worry about the unleashed dogs.
After a representative from Ald. Sophia King’s (4th) ward office reached out, the advisory council said that it plans to distribute flyers and put up signage in the park that ask dog walkers to keep their pets on a leash, and inform them of actual dog parks in the area they can use instead. Those parks are Park 591 (3900 S. Lake Park Ave.) and Park 592 (4149 S. Vincennes Ave.), as well as Jackson Bark (6000 S. Lake Shore Drive).
“We are not anti-dog,” said Hoffman-Zoller, citing a “doggie day” the park organized a few years ago. “But it’s just getting out of control right now.”
There is no official dog park in Hyde Park. Jackson Bark, next to Jackson Park’s two tennis courts, would be destroyed by the plans for the Tiger Woods Golf Course. Last June, Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed into law a $45 billion construction bill that included $100,000 for a dog park in Nichols Park. Park supervisor Nikki Peters said at Tuesday’s advisory council meeting that she has not heard anything about the proposed dog area since then.
The Park District will also plant a new row of flora along Elm Park’s south fence, after the viburnums previously blocking off the alley from the park were mistakenly removed by the city last summer. Sarah Dugan, the Park District’s community gardens representative at the meeting, said that the planned proposal would vary the types of plants, adding honeysuckle vines to the fence, and mixing evergreen and deciduous shrubs.
According to Dugan, the city will begin planting between mid-May and mid-June, after the last frost of the year.
Elm Park is seeking volunteers. If you are interested, email Timika Hoffman-Zoller at zollerfamily@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.