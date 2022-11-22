Dawn, a brunch restaurant serving a mash-up of “nouveau” American cuisine and southern classics, is set to open this June at 1642 E. 56th Street. It will replace longtime Italian mainstay Piccolo Mondo, which is closing at the end of November.
Racquel Williams, a Kenwood resident and owner of the Caribbean restaurant and rum bar 14 Parish, 1644 E. 53rd Street, is behind Dawn. Williams described the new restaurant as an “a.m. eatery,” emphasizing its early meal times, though Dawn will serve food through early dinner.
“I really enjoy the brunch scene; it’s something that’s a passion of mine,” Williams said. “It’s something that would always bring my family together.”
Williams grew up in the South Shore area, attended Kenwood Academy for high school and ultimately settled in North Kenwood.
She sees Dawn as “an opportunity to create a more robust menu offering for breakfast and brunch for South Siders and for the Hyde Park area.”
Dawn joins other recently opened restaurants offering Southern fare (specifically New Orleans-inspired), such as all-day breakfast spot Roux, which opened in January, and Virtue chef Erick Williams’ Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern, which opened in late August.
The menu will consist of dishes like avocado toast, fried green tomatoes, southern catfish and grits, honoring her family’s southern roots. Williams said people will also be able to order American staples like eggs, potatoes, sausage and bacon.
Williams will continue to run her other restaurant, 14 Parish, which opened in 2020. That said, though the restaurants may occasionally “collaborate and play off each other,” Williams said, they will be distinct entities providing different services.
While 14 Parish does provide brunch on the weekends, it is first and foremost a nightspot, Williams noted. However, she does “plan to take 14 Parish’s appetite for craft cocktails over to Dawn,” she added, and add bar seating for patrons.
She’s leasing the space from Mac Properties; its tenant, Piccolo Mondo, had occupied the space for 37 years.
Renovations will begin soon after Piccolo Mondo closes on Nov. 27, Williams said. This will include a number of updates so as to meet new city licensure requirements, a bar expansion and other cosmetic changes
Some 14 Parish staff will be promoted to managing both restaurants, but Williams is also looking to fill more than 50 staff positions, including waiters, kitchen managers and sous chefs.
Though she is optimistic of Dawn’s success, Williams noted that staffing — an ongoing issue in the food service industry — will be a struggle and that restaurants are still being “beat and battered by inflation.”
Dawn will have both reservations and walk-ins available, offering takeout, pick-up and dine-in. Williams said likely hours will be Tuesdays through Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Williams said they are planning to host a series of preview events in May 2023, before their grand opening in June.
