The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has released crowding reports for the buses in its system to help riders navigate public transit as the city begins to reopen.
The CTA reports are designed to help riders “determine the best times for their travel, especially customers who have more flexibility on when to ride, and to help promote social distancing,” according to the agency.
The current data covers the last two weeks of May, and shows that most of the buses that run through Hyde Park tend to avoid overcrowding. The Jackson Park Express, for instance, only sees a brief period of high ridership — with few seats available — in the early afternoon on Saturdays. Otherwise, there tends to be enough free space that people can safely socially distance while riding.
Buses in the community areas adjacent to Hyde Park are more crowded. On weekdays, the 47th Street bus has little free space for much of the afternoon, and the Cottage Grove bus is one of the most crowded buses in the whole system. That could be due to the fact those routes run through a number of lower-income neighborhoods with a majority-Black population — essential workers in the Chicago region have disproportionately been poor people of color, per an analysis from the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.
The CTA is working on a similar set of reports for the rail system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.