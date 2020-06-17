During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) referred an ordinance that would remove police officers from Chicago Public Schools to the Rules Committee, effectively blocking its passage.
The proposed ordinance, which is co-sponsored by Alds. Leslie Hairston (5th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th), would terminate the agreement between the city and the Chicago Board of Education to put CPD officers in schools. It comes after Minneapolis public schools terminated its contract with city police in early June.
“For years parents, teachers and students have questioned why police are in schools,” Taylor said in a press release yesterday. “The money we spend on CPD in CPS can be used for a nurse, counselor, and real restorative justice programs that our students will need once returning to school.”
Hairston announced her support for removing officers from schools in an interview with the Herald earlier this month, saying, "You don't need them standing in the halls when they're coming in the building to go to school in the morning. They're going to learn, and I think it sends a bad message."
Supporters in Chicago have also rallied in support of a measure to remove officers from schools, including a march this Sunday that began at Hyde Park Academy.
But it doesn’t seem likely that this particular ordinance will pass: sending a proposed bill to the Rules Committee is a way to bury it — earlier this week, the Tribune described it as “legislative purgatory.”
The bill’s main sponsor, Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), condemned the maneuver by Taliaferro. “Now is the time for the voices of the disenfranchised to be heard, and let those that make attempts to stifle you understand that now is not the time for procedural shenanigans,” he said in a press release. “Let's have a real discussion on the future of our children.”
(0) comments
