City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) will host a community clean-up event in Woodlawn this Saturday, August 1.
Participants will meet up at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 6207 S. University Ave., at 9:30 a.m. Cleaning supplies will be provided, though participants are encouraged to bring their own rakes, shovels, gloves, and facemasks.
Register in advance at bit.ly/WoodlawnCleanUp.
