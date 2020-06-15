The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced over the weekend that it had turned Drexel Boulevard into a "shared street" between 39th Street and 51st Street.
Shared streets, a program that the city has been rolling out over the past few weeks, closes off streets to through traffic and includes signage encouraging pedestrians, cyclists and drivers to socially distance and be mindful of one another.
Drexel is the first shared street on the South Side. A little over two weeks ago, the city created several on the North and Northwest sides. CDOT is running a transportation survey in which residents can ask for shared streets and share other thoughts on how their mobility has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
