For the past several weeks, the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) has been running a citywide survey asking residents to send in observations on how the pandemic is affecting their mobility, and what kind of changes they’d like to see in response.
The four-question survey asks respondents to share any ideas or feedback and include specific locations.
An accompanying map, last updated May 25, shows that response rates on the North Side have outpaced the South and West sides. Though Hyde Park and Kenwood have some of the South Side’s highest response rates, they still lag behind North Side neighborhoods like Irving Park, Avondale, Uptown and Lakeview.
The CDOT survey also mentions “shared streets,” an idea that limits vehicular traffic on certain stretches of road, freeing up space for pedestrians and bicyclists. On Tuesday, Streetsblog Chicago reported that the city had pulled permits to create shared streets on the North and Northwest sides. According to WTTW, plans are in the works to create similar streets on the South and West sides.
