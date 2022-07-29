Stalled area road resurfacing projects are expected to commence in the coming weeks following the end of a months-long strike by Chicagoland cement and asphalt manufacturers.
On June 7, about 300 heavy equipment operators, members of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 150, voted to strike in quarries across Northeastern Illinois in protest of unfair labor practices committed by management against workers during contract negotiations.
“Local 150 filed federal unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board against the three companies – Lehigh Hanson, Vulcan Materials and Lafarge Holcim – for bad faith bargaining and violations of employees’ federally protected rights,” wrote Local 150 in a June 7th press release. “These companies began busing in replacement workers yesterday at several locations, despite having (contract) negotiations scheduled today and tomorrow.”
In addition to workers going without pay, the 7-week work stoppage also reduced Chicago’s supply of asphalt and concrete. According to Erica Schroeder of the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT), several city projects, such as area road resurfacing and sidewalk repairs, were either slowed down or temporarily put on hold.
After almost two months of bargaining, on Tuesday, July 26, workers near-unanimously voted to ratify a new three-year contract. Per the new agreement, workers will receive a 16% pay increase over the next three years.
Workers returned to producing new concrete and asphalt the following day.
“CDOT expects work on impacted projects to resume in the coming weeks as more material becomes available,” said Schroeder.
According to Schroeder, road resurfacing projects around Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn slated to begin include:
- Woodlawn Avenue, from 60th to 55th streets.
- Stony Island Avenue,from 56th to 59th streets.
- Midway Plaisance, from Cottage Grove to Blackstone avenues.
- Marquette - Cottage Grove to Kenwood
- 63rd Street, from Maryland to Stony Island avenues.
- 57th Street, from Drexel to Cornell avenues.
Representatives from the 4th and 5th ward aldermanic offices said they will inform residents in the coming weeks when this work is scheduled to begin.
“At this moment, we are working with CDOT to find out when our 2022 menu projects will begin in the ward,” said Prentice Butler, chief of staff for Ald. Sophia King (4th).
