With Chicago’s runoff election fast approaching, the Chicago Southside Branch of the NAACP is hosting a forum with mayoral and aldermanic candidates of the 4th, 5th, 6th and 21st wards.
The forum will take place at Quinn Chapel AME Church, 2401 South Wabash Ave., on Saturday, March 25.
Mayoral candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson take the stage from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. An aldermanic panel featuring all runoff candidates from the 4th, 5th, 6th and 21st wards will run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The event will be held in-person and will be live streamed on the NAACP Southside Branch Facebook page. Register at https://bit.ly/runoff-forum.
