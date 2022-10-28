The city’s uptake on new bivalent COVID-19 boosters is low ahead of likely higher cold-weather infections, according to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady at a press conference on Friday, Oct. 27.
As a result, CDPH is forecasting rising coronavirus infections as winter descends on the city.
Fewer than one in six Chicagoans who have been vaccinated have been boosted. Around 6,000 Chicagoans are getting boosted every day, a level that has stayed fairly constant since the new boosters were released in early September.
Fifty-seven percent of the Chicagoans who have gotten the booster are white, 17% have been Black and 14% have been Latino. Of these groups, less than 25% of white Chicagoans have been boosted alongside less than 11% of Black Chicagoans, less than 8% of Latino Chicagoans and less than 16% of Asian Chicagoans.
"None of those groups are well-enough protected, but we're especially concerned for Latinx and Black Chicagoans, who have borne the brunt of the COVID pandemic and are the least protected heading into this fall and winter," Arwady said.
Only around a quarter of eligible Chicago seniors have gotten the booster as well, and only 2% of eligible children aged 5 to 11 have. Six percent of 12 to 17-year-olds have.
"Why are people not getting a booster? Part of it is just that we have not had the funding to do all of the outreach and funding partners that we did early on, and we know what works," Arwady said. "Getting people to make a decision is partly about convenience and partly about trust, and whether you think it's going to be helpful."
She empathized with people's exhaustion with COVID-19 but said, "COVID's not tired of us." The department is seeing people repeatedly get infected, even if they have had the disease before, and Arwady observed that there is "notable" risk for a severe outcome every time an infection happens.
Local metrics like emergency room admissions and hospitalizations are currently low, but residents continue to die of COVID-19 — three to five a week. Fifteen to 20 Chicagoans are being hospitalized with COVID-19 every day, and the virus is the second-biggest cause of death in the city.
Pastor Chris Harris of the Bright Star Church, 735 E. 44th St., who got the booster at the press conference, said he has done 150 funerals since the pandemic began.
"I could not even imagine what it would be like to go backwards. The only thing that we need to be thinking about is going forward. But we have to do the necessary things for us to make sure that we don't go in reverse," he said.
A partnership of Bronzeville churches and community organizations has vaccinated more than 1,400 people and boosted more than 350. Harris pointed to the coming religious holidays and corresponding gatherings and called upon religious leaders to exercise caution and promote the shots.
Said Arwady, "We're not going to eradicate COVID, but we can limit these severe outcomes, hospitalizations and deaths, mostly with vaccines and staying up-to-date."
Hospitalizations have been nearly three-times higher in unvaccinated Chicagoans than in vaccinated Chicagoans since last winter, and people who are up-to-date on their vaccines are 80% less likely to get COVID-19, almost 300% less likely to be hospitalized if they do get it and almost 600% less likely to die.
Arwady said everyone 6 months old and older should be vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu. Everyone 5 years old and older is eligible for a booster at least two months after their second dose of vaccine, and the bivalent boosters are designed to combat omicron subvariants of the coronavirus.
"We updated the COVID vaccine to match the strains, or the variants, of COVID that are circulating," Arwady said.
"Even if you've had your vaccines in the past — thank you for doing that, that's the most important thing you could have done. Regardless of whether or not you've had your boosters up to this point, you need to get the fall 2022 booster, because it is different. It is designed to better protect against omicron, and it is designed to look ahead instead of back. It is designed to protect you against whatever is coming this fall and winter."
While two recent studies have suggested the new bivalent boosters are no better at effecting a neutralizing antibody response than the old boosters, Arwady countered that antibody levels are only one part of a body's immune response.
"Thankfully, we've seen with the COVID vaccine that some of the other parts of the immune system that kick in a little better after the antibodies are really robust," she said.
She's glad that the studies are being done so as to understand vaccine efficacy and how to make them better. She noted that the updated booster is the first time scientists have changed them to fight off omicron coronaviruses. Omicron has changed the spikes on the coronaviruses, which allow them to enter people's cells, making them easier to evade the body's immune response.
"The fact that the updated booster does a better job recognizing the spike that is on omicron, we expect will have increased efficacy — even if you're not seeing a different level in the antibody levels themselves," she said, repeating the fact that Chicagoans who have been boosted have seen dramatically lower rates of hospitalization.
COVID-19 boosters are still free for everyone, but Arwady assumes that will no longer be the case sometime early next year, given an expected decline in federal funding. CDPH plans to use its municipal funds "to fill that gap as much as we can," Arwady said, but the city is running out of the funding it has used for initially rolling out the vaccine, advertising it and canvassing low-uptake neighborhoods to promote it among unvaccinated people.
No similar funding has accompanied the new bivalent booster, and Arwady expects that the federal government will begin treating COVID-19 similarly to any other disease sometime early next year.
"We are committed here at CDPH to doing everything we can to make sure that the uninsured and under-insured and anybody else who has barriers are able to access vaccine," she said. "From an economic perspective, from a health outcome perspective, it is so much better to prevent a disease with vaccine than to pay for all of the costs that come along when someone gets seriously ill."
At any rate, a city COVID-19 vaccination clinic that will accept walk-in patients will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 18, at Kennedy King College, 6301 S. Halsted St.
The city's Protect Chicago at Home program continues to vaccinate anyone 6 months old and older Saturday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., up to 10 people at a time. The program has the new boosters, and people can also get vaccinated against the flu through it. Registration can be done over the phone at 312-746-4835.
