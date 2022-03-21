Detroit-style pizza franchise Jet’s Pizza made its debut in the neighborhood last week, opening a new store on 55th Street.
Though Jet’s has locations across the city, the Hyde Park pizzeria, 1348 E. 55th St., is the company’s first on the South Side. (There is a franchise in Tinley Park, a southwest suburb.) It’s part of a larger plan to open more stores further south in Chicago, according to Joey Beech, owner and operator of the new location.
Beech says last week was a soft opening, with the store still working out tiny kinks before it became fully operational.
“We're doing a little training and making sure all of our equipment is up and running before we get rolling,” he said.
Jet’s is known for its Detroit-style pizza — a deep crust with a rectangular shape. But a variety of styles are sold at the pizzeria, including thin-crust pizzas typical of New York City and hand-tossed, round pies.
Beech said that the dough, mozzarella cheese and sauce are all made in-house and there are different flavor options for the crust, including cajun, garlic and butter.
The Detroit-style pizza wouldn’t count as deep-dish by a Chicagoan’s standards. Unlike the stuffed-crust style that the city is known for, Detroit pizza has a softer, thicker layer of crust. The emphasis on the crust is where the appreciation for the pizza comes in, elevated by the richness of the cheese.
Much like mild sauce is a gem of Chicago street food and barbecue, Beech credits Jet’s popularity partly to its in-house ranch recipe, which the company also sells in bottles. “I recommend it with the pizza. I’m honestly not a huge fan of ranch and even I love it,” he said.
Build-out for the new pizzeria began in November — the storefront, which previously housed property management company McKey & Poague, is only open for take-out and delivery. Beech said that bringing the franchise to the area was a bit intimidating because of the tough competition from other pizzerias, but that they have been received well.
“We know it was a little bit of a risk, because pizza is tough out here. And there's a lot of good competition, but we thought that we brought something different to the table and something we know people would enjoy. Good quality product,” said Beech. He also mentioned how friendly their neighbors have been, welcoming the crew with a box of freshly baked donuts.
In addition to the various stylings, the Jet’s menu includes specialty pizzas such as their "All Meaty," Aloha BBQ chicken, and buffalo ranch chicken ($19.06-$57.26). Sides include classic and boneless wings ($10.97), three different bread doughs ($8.79), plus salads ($8.79) and calzone-style sandwiches ($9.79). Their desserts include chocolate chip cookie, cinnamon sticks and a chocolate chip brownie ($8.49). The pizzeria also sells Detroit-style slices.
The establishment delivers with their own drivers and through UberEats, Doordash and Grubhub. The delivery area spans the Hyde Park-Kenwood area from 63rd Street to 47th Street and Cottage Grove to the lake, with flexibility to deliver outside the area depending on business, said Beech.
The location is open from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday - Thursday, and 10 a.m. - midnight on Friday and Saturday. Beech said the franchise is currently hiring for in-store positions and delivery drivers. Those interested can apply at the store or find the application on Indeed.
“We're looking for outgoing individuals, someone that has good customer service experience,” he said. “Especially down here, everyone's so nice and friendly — we want to keep adding to that great environment.”
