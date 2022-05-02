Wesley’s Shoes, the 52-year-old store located in the Hyde Park Shopping Center, showed off its remodeled interior at a “Grand Re-Opening” celebration this Saturday.
While many small businesses, including footwear stores, struggled during the pandemic, owner Bruce Wesley called the last two years “the best thing that has ever happened to Wesley’s Shoes.”
The economic hardships of the shutdowns pushed Wesley’s, 1506 E. 55th St., competitors out of the neighborhood, Wesley said. Customers also became more motivated to buy locally, even when shopping online. Before the pandemic, Wesley’s online store received 1-2 orders a week —now it regularly gets 1-2 orders a day.
Wesley also said that the store received a wave of new customers after Footwear Insights named his store the best independent shoe retailer in Illinois and 13th-best in the nation in 2019.
The store has a more modern look after the remodeling, with hardwood floors, an open layout and a new glass register desk. What remains from before are the green leather chairs set up in each section of the store, a staple of Wesley’s “sit-and-fit” approach to selling shoes. (That didn’t stop during the renovations — Wesley’s was able to keep its doors open throughout the remodeling process.)
Other changes include a dedicated kids’ section and an expanded athletic shoe selection, with a treadmill for trying out the On Running, New Balance and HOKA footwear on sale. Wesley’s now also sells apparel.
Wesley further attributes some of the store’s success to Hyde Park’s business community, particularly the restaurants and grocery stores located in the shopping center. Wesley’s partnered with Ascione Bistro and Bonjour Cafe Bakery to offer giveaways for customers who shopped during the re-opening event. He also said that Hyde Park is seeing a rise in business development in anticipation of the Obama Presidential Center, currently under construction in Jackson Park.
With steady business and community support, Wesley has been able to continue employing his staff, including Roger King, who has worked at the store for more than 20 years.
King said that it is his relationships with the customers that keeps him with Wesley’s. “The joy, the laughter, the camaraderie,” he said. “After years of building a relationship with the customer, it’s almost like family.”
When the pandemic kept customers out of the store, King said he called several of them to let them know he was thinking about them, and that Wesley’s would still be there when it was over.
“Helping with shoes is helping with people’s lives,” he said.
Wesley’s Shoes, 1506 E. 55th St. Monday - Friday, 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon - 5 p.m. wesleyshoes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.