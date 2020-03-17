After a two-year run, Vanille Patisserie has closed its storefront in Hyde Park as one of several corporate changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We met many wonderful people and loved every minute on the South Side," the chain wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. "We were honored to be part of Harper Court and thank our loyal customers, the University of Chicago, SECC (the South East Chicago Commission) and our other partners for the support and enthusiasm."
"We are actively looking at how we can maintain Vanille's presence on the South Side and look forward to remaining part of this community," they added.
Vanille, formerly at 5229 S. Harper Court, stopped being open on Mondays earlier this year.
In accordance with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s orders that restaurants cease serving dine-in customers through March 30, Vanille also announced the indefinite closure of its location at the Chicago French Market, 131 N. Clinton St., and scaled back hours at its Lincoln Park location, 2108 N. Clark St.
