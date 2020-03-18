The University of Chicago's 53rd Street Blog is sharing its compilation of local shops and restaurants' business operations during the coronavirus pandemic. The Herald will collaborate with the U. of C. to keep the list as up-to-date as possible.
"Third-party delivery' refers to services like Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and Caviar.
Restaurants
- Aloha Poke, 5221 S. Harper Court, is closed until further notice.
- Ascione Bistro, 1500 E. 53rd St., is open for curbside pick-up and delivery during normal business hours.
- Bounjour Bakery Cafe, 1550 E. 55th St., is open for carryout orders.
- The Budlong Hot Chicken, 1301 E. 53rd St., is open for regular hours for call-in and takeout orders and delivery through third-party services.
- Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat, 1368 E. 53rd St., is open for walk- or call-in and curbside pickup and online delivery through third-party services.
- Cedars, 1206 E. 53rd St., is open with a limited menu for curbside takeout and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Chant, 1509 E.53rd St., is open for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays for curbside pick-up and deliveries from noon to 9 p.m.
- Dollop, 5500 S. University Ave., is closed for food and beverage sales but offering coffee bean delivery.
- Five Guys, 1456 E. 53rd St., is open for carryout orders.
- Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery, 5215 S. Harper Ave., is closed.
- Kikuya Restaurant, 1601 E. 55th St., is open for carry-out and deliveries through third-party services.
- Kilwins, 5226 S. Harper Ave., is open for takeout orders.
- la petite folie, 1504 E. 55th St., is open for carryout and curbside pickup
- Litehouse Whole Food Grill, 1660 E. 55th St., is open for walk- and call-in and curbside pickup and online delivery through third-party services.
- McDonald’s, 5200 S. Lake Park Ave., is open for pick-up and delivery orders.
- Medici on 57th, 1327 E. 57th St., is open for pickup and delivery from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mellow Yellow, 1508 E. 53rd St., is open for carryout orders and third-party delivery.
- Mikkey’s, 5319 S. Hyde Park Blvd., is open for walk- or call-in orders, curbside pickup and third-party delivery.
- Nando’s PERi-PERi, 1447 E. 53rd St., is open for carryout orders.
- Nella Pizza e Pasta, 1125 E. 55th St., is open for pick-up orders and third-party delivery. A GoFundMe has been set up for affected workers.
- The Nile Hyde Park, 1162 E. 55th St., is open for takeout and delivery.
- Noodles Etc., 1333 E.57th St., is open for curbside pickup and deliveries from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Pizza Capri, 1501 E. 53rd St., is open for pickup and delivery.
- Plein Air Cafe, 5751 S. Woodlawn Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pickup orders or third-party delivery.
- Porkchop, 5121 S. Harper Ave., is open for carryout and delivery.
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 5428 S. Lake Park Ave., is taking phone orders only and serving people at the door.
- The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W., is open for carryout from noon to 8 p.m. A GoFundMe for affected workers has been set up.
- Rajun Cajun, 1459 E. 53rd St., is open for curbside pickup or delivery, both through the restaurant and third-party services.
- Salonica, 1440 E. 57th St., is open for takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (773-752-3899).
- Saucy Porka, 1164 E. 55th St., is open for pickup and third-party delivery.
- Seoul Taco, 1321 E. 57th St., is offering third-party delivery and pick-up orders.
- Sit Down Café & Sushi Bar, 1312 E. 53rd St., is open for curbside carryout and third-party delivery.
- Soul Shack, 1368 E. 53rd St., is offering walk- and call-in, curbside and online delivery through third parties.
- Te Amo Boba Bar, 1115 E. 55th St., is open for pickup and delivery.
- TruthNorth Cafe, 1323 E. 57th St., is open for pickup, takeout and delivery.
- Valois, 1518 E. 53rd St., is open for pickup.
- Virtue Restaurant, 1462 E. 53rd St., is open for carryout and curb-side pickup Wednesday-Sunday 5-9 p.m.
Stores and services
- 57th Street Books, 1301 E. 57th St., is closed to the public but providing free shipping on everything.
- A‘Vents by August, 5231 S. Harper Court, is closed but will share an online engagement plan.
- Busted Bra Shop, 1013½ E. 53rd St., is closed but mailing items and open by appointment.
- Capital One Bank, 1465 E. 53rd St., is closed, though the vestibule is open for ATM use.
- Core Power Yoga, 1539 E. 53rd St., is closed.
- Cornell Florist, 1645 E. 55th St., is open for delivery and curbside pickups.
- Dearborn Denim, 1504 E. 53rd St., is open.
- First Aid Comics, 1617 E. 55th St., is open and providing mail-order and curbside pickup services.
- The Frock Shop Dress Rentals, 5231 S. Harper Court, is operating online with in-person appointments to resume soon.
- Harper Theater, 5238 S. Harper Ave., is closed.
- Hyde Park Produce, 1226 E. 53rd St., is open and offering free delivery through Mercato.com.
- Hyde Park Property Management, 1421 E. 53rd St., can lead housing virtual tours.
- L.A. Fitness, 5224 S. Lake Park Ave., is closed.
- Pearle Vision, 1200 E. 53rd St., is open for eye exams, glasses purchases and order pickups, though questions and contact lens orders are preferably done over the phone.
- Powell’s Books Chicago, 1501 E. 57th St., is closed.
- The Revival, 1160 E. 55th St., is closed.
- The Security Shop, 1605 E. 55th St., is open.
- Seminary Co-op Bookstore, 5751 S. Woodlawn Ave., is closed but offering free delivery.
- Sprocket & Stone, 1013 E. 53rd St., is offering curbside pickup and deliveries but no in-store services.
- Wesley’s Shoes, 1506 E. 55th St., is open and offering free delivery.
This list will be updated.
