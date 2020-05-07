Illinois nursing home workers represented by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare union reached an agreement with the Illinois Association of Health Care Facilities, forestalling a strike that would have begun on Friday.
More than 10,000 nursing attendants, laundry workers, housekeepers and janitors are affected, including those at Symphony South Shore, 2425 E. 71st St. That facility has suffered a large outbreak of the coronavirus, prompting the involvement of University of Chicago Medical Center staff to bring the situation under control.
Per an SEIU release, all unionized workers will receive more than $15 an hour in wages, hazard pay for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, fully paid sick leave related to COVID-19 and provisions to ensure adequate personal protective equipment for workers.
Workers, the majority of whom SEIU noted are African American, must ratify the contract before it goes into effect.
