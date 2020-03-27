The Sophy Hotel is housing University of Chicago Medical Center staff for free through at least April 17.
“SOPHY is part of the tightly knit and supportive Hyde Park community of businesses, institutions and residents,” said General Manager Anthony Beach in a statement. “It’s our duty to step up and offer resources to help fight the coronavirus situation in any way that we can.”
The Tribune, which first reported the news, said Olympia Hotel Management, which runs the Sophy, 1411 E. 53rd St., is transferring current guests to the other property it owns in Hyde Park: the Hyatt Place, 5225 S. Harper Ave.
Mesler, the Sophy’s restaurant, is temporarily closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
