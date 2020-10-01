Local restaurants and bars are balancing the need to make money and promote safety amid the twin crises of pandemic and recession as indoor dining capacity rises to 40%, bars reopen for indoor service and fall arrives.
“Overall, we are heading in the right direction, and this affords us an opportunity to further re-open the city and to do so gradually and safely,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady in a statement that went on to emphasize the continued wearing of masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home when sick "or we risk falling back and experiencing another rise in cases."
Diners must wear face coverings when they are seated in a restaurant or bar, except at times when they are actively eating or drinking. There is a limit of 50 people to a room at once, and no more than 6 people can sit at a table together.
Additionally, bars and restaurants that serve alcohol can now do so until 1 a.m. and stay open until 1:30 a.m., though liquor stores and groceries must still stop doing so at 9 p.m.
“The next few months will be critical for Chicago’s hospitality industry as we work to survive a once-in-a-lifetime crisis,” said Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association. “Increased capacity and longer hours will mean more jobs, greater opportunity for revenue, and a path towards stability for our restaurants. We are committed to continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our workers and patrons as we take this essential next step in our economic recovery.”
"I mean, it's bad, but it's not bad, bad, like people think it is. We're still hanging in here. The community's still coming to support," said Adama Ba, who owns Gorée Cuisine, 1126 E. 47th St., when asked to describe his business over the past six months. Nevertheless, he conceded that he had to lay off eight of the dozen employees who worked for him before the pandemic and said the business was "in between" profitability.
Most of Gorée's business has been take-out, Ba said — 95% now compared to 20% before the pandemic. With his customers still eschewing his dining room in favor of carryout, he said the only thing he can do now is try to keep handling the loosened dine-in restrictions as professionally as possible.
"We try to tell customers, 'It's the guidelines that we both have to follow.' We're trying to protect our customers, and we're trying to protect ourselves. But as far as constantly going to the customer and telling them, 'Look, you've got to put your mask on,' and they get intimidated. Some of them just walked out, some of don't want to hear it, some of them call in before they come and ask how often they have to wear their masks," Ba said. "It's hard, but we're going to try to manage. We're going to try to do our best."
Manager Quinyonna Richberg of Daley's, 6257 S. Cottage Grove Ave. — open since 1892 — said the Woodlawn mainstay decided to wait an extra day before expanding indoor capacity to 40%, blaming the delay on unexpectedly high traffic on Thursday.
"It's going to be every other booth and every other table, just spaced out six feet distanced," she said. Daley's has remained profitable; most of the business since March has been takeout: "You've got a lot of people who are still edgy about coming out to eat, so we've got Uber Eats, Grubhub, where you call in and pick up your order and have it delivered to you, or you can just call in and pick it up yourself."
Speaking after one takeout customer was politely asked to return to get her food wearing the mask that she forgot in her vehicle, Richberg said, "Everybody's just been cooperating. It's just coming along. We're just trying to take it one day at a time."
There is also the question of continued outdoor dining during months of increasingly cold Chicago weather. City guidelines released late last month call for weighted, anchored or secured fire-resistant structures. Heating equipment specifications must be provided in permit applications; electric heaters have to be professionally installed, and gas heaters are only allowed in the open.
Outdoor dining at Mesler, the restaurant at the Sophy Hotel, 1411 E. 53rd St., will close at the end of October because of cost. Cafe 53, 1369 E. 53rd St., has a large courtyard patio, but owner Marwan Shabani said his sandwiches and coffee business cannot accommodate the capital investment needed to weather-proof it.
"With the social distancing, how much room are you going to have with a heater?" he said. "You have to have a heater, because it's too cold in Chicago."
"To do outside seating with the weather like Chicago's, you have to have a special budget for that," he said. "For a restaurant with an average $60-$100 ticket, maybe it's doable, but for me, I have customers who sit there with a $2 coffee, and it's not doable."
As the days continue to get shorter, Shabani said he will concentrate more on deliveries. That stands fine with his barista, Maya Ben-Shahar, who does not want to see more people coming into the small storefront: "We don't have the ventilation without keeping the doors open."
Shabani said his restaurant is "barely staying above the water" but insisted that he stays in business for the community: "This is not only for me, it's for everyone. I'm glad that I'm surviving. I know that there's a lot of businesses that have been around for 40 or 50 years, and they had to shut down for good."
Erick Williams, owner and chef of Virtue Restaurant & Bar, 1426 E. 53rd St., said his team's and guests' safety "has and will continue to be our first priority" and that he is "hopeful that increased capacity will allow us to sustain our team as we need continued support to brace our businesses."
At The Cove, 1750 E. 55th St. — one of two Hyde Park bars that offer liquor but no food — manager Sonnie Kireta said the new rules came right in the nick of time.
"This week is cold, and nobody wants to drink outside in the cold," he observed. Per restrictions, however, the tavern will function more like a restaurant: no seating at the bar itself, and servers will take orders at tables. The Cove will be taking customers' temperatures upon arrival, keeping hand sanitizer in stock and, as Kireta put it, "just hoping for the best."
Unlike restaurants and bars that serve food, The Cove will be limited to 25% capacity, and Kireta noted that running the business is expensive. Survival under these conditions is possible, he said; another shutdown, like Chicago experienced in the pandemic's early days, is not. At any rate, The Cove is looking into getting a food license in order to improve its odds.
"We're trying to make a prep area to serve food so we can bump up to 40%," he said. "At 25%, we can keep our doors open, but it's going to be difficult. But I'm optimistic. I do believe we can get through this, and if we can get through this, I don't believe anything can stop us."
Making money would be nice, Kireta conceded, but he is chiefly motivated at this day and age to keeping the more-than-60-year-old business afloat for the sake of its worth to the neighborhood.
"There's just so much love, man, in Hyde Park. It's such a community. The bar itself is a place where the neighborhood gets together," he said. "Watching these other bars go out of business is just heartbreaking. They've been anchors to the community for so long. Yes, I would like to make money, but I've got to keep the bar open."
On safety, Kireta said rules about masks and against congregating are being enforced. There's a plexiglass barrier on the bar itself. But he acknowledged that he and his workers are at risk by working there.
"It's a liability all around," he said. "It's not just a liability from a legal standpoint; it's a societal one. I mean, those are my friends, and I don't want them to get sick just to make a buck. Anything that we can do to possibly protect them, we want to do. We did research, going to different places around Hyde Park, seeing how they're handling different situations, and we're doing everything we possibly can right now."
