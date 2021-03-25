State Rep. Kambium Buckner, the Illinois Department of Employment Security, Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, Illinois workNet and the Chicago Federation of Labor are hosting a three-day virtual job fair this weekend with employers in the 26th District.
On Monday, March 29, job-seekers can participate in workshops focused on available resources, followed by information sessions on employer presentations, overviews of local resources available to them and an overview of the Get Hired Illinois website and a question-and-answer session with employers on Thursday, April 1.
On April 2, job-seekers can speak to representatives about openings at employers like Amazon, the American Dental Association, Comcast, Fifth Third Bank, Finkl Steel, GCJ Hospitality, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Northwestern Memorial Healthcare, Pete's Fresh Market and White Castle.
Registrants can go to each day's events, and registration is required for each day via a computer, tablet or smartphone.
