Discussions between restaurants along 53rd Street, the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce and Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) discussing a vehicle road closure to accommodate expanded outdoor dining have stalled.
"As it stands, there are no plans to shut down 53rd Street," Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce head Wallace Goode said in an email. "If individual restaurants are interested in expanding their seating via patios, sidewalk or into the street, the chamber is happy to assist them."
In an email provided to the Herald, Lanita Ross, Hairston's assistant, said the Chicago Department of Transportation reviewed various options the working group had put forth to close 53rd and made recommendations on the best way to secure the public from traffic.
"Each option did have a cost associated including the reimbursement to Laz Parking for the loss of parking revenue," Ross wrote. She confirmed that the group decided earlier in June not to pursue the street closure at this time but would keep options open.
