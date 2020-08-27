Summer may be winding down, but plenty of warm-weather fun is still available.
The Promontory restaurant, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W., is offering its first all-you-can-eat crawfish boil as a farewell to the season. The boil will be held on the patio on Aug. 29 from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The event menu includes seasoned crawfish in a bag with corn and bread. Customers of all ages are welcome, and hip-hop, R&B and jazz music will add to the ambiance.
Table seatings will be at 90-minute intervals, and 22 tables are available at each seating. Tickets are $30 per person, and the entire table must be purchased. Tables are available for two, four or six diners.
Reservations can be purchased ahead of time online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chicago-crawfish-boil-tickets-118032393065 to ensure seating and must be purchased by one person for the whole table.
The event will follow social distancing safety guidelines. Guests will be required to wear masks until seated, when talking to the servers and any time when not at their table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.