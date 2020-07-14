Chicago, IL (60615)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.