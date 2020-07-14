Hyde Park's proximity to the University of Chicago and the local business climate as reasons why Aziz Rupshi opened a Wingstop chicken wing restaurant here last month, and he says business is thriving.
"This neighborhood is full of excitement, diversity, and thriving businesses," he said over email. "It’s a fun environment to be a part of.”
Rupshi's involvement with Wingstop, which is based in the Dallas suburbs and has more than 1,250 locations nationwide, began in 2016 in Calumet Heights at 1521 E. 87th St.
The pandemic has caused the dining room to be closed, and the Hyde Park Wingstop, 5300 S. Dorchester Ave., is focusing on carry-out and delivery. Once the dining room is open, they plan on providing outdoor seating as permitted. Rupshi also said he is interested in exploring a partnership with the U. of C.
"The health and safety of our team members and guests has, and always will be, our top priority," he said. "We are humbled by the trust our guests have placed in us as we continue to serve during this challenging time.”
Wingstop offers a 60-cent-wings special on Mondays and Tuesdays and a 10-wing combo, with a choice of heat, side and dips, for $12.79. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.
