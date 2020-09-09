The 53rd Street Mini Mart may lose up to a quarter of its business and faces layoffs after the City Council passed an ordinance to ban sales of most flavored liquid tobacco products in Chicago, but Alds. Leslie Hairston (5th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th) say the move is the right one for public health.
The ordinance exempts tobacco-flavored vaping products and passed 46-4 at the council’s Sept. 9 meeting.
In an interview, Taylor said she understood the need to pass the ordinance as a mother of five, though she questioned the timing, considering the deleterious and disproportionate effect tobacco smoking has had on African American communities for decades. Menthol cigarettes, which have been heavily targeted to Black people, remain legal in Chicago.
"What I feel like is because it's now affecting communities that are not of color, now it's an issue," Taylor said. "We should have been doing something for years. My mother died of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and started smoking when she was 13 years old. But in our community, cigarettes were pushed."
After the meeting, Ald. Sophia King (4th) said the ordinance's public health benefits far outweigh revenue concerns. Those concerns are valid, she conceded, but local governments should set a bar and cast out products that prey on youth and vulnerable people.
"It also disproportionately impacts kids of color, people of color, Black and Brown communities whose life expectancies are far less than their White counterparts," she continued. "There will always be room for improvement in any ordinance or policy, but we're definitely heading in the right direction."
Hairston, in an interview, acknowledged that the black market for vaping products will continue, but she said the vote was about putting people ahead of money.
"It is directed at children, and this is wrong," she said.
But Sam Habbib, who bought the 53rd Street Mini Mart tobacco shop, 1379 E. 53rd St., four years ago, says he operates a clean business and does not sell to minors.
"What they're doing is punishing everybody for the mistakes some people do in this business," he said. "A few people, who are selling to underage kids, are struggling, and those people will do anything."
Habbib owns three other tobacco shops in the suburbs; in order to make children stop obtaining flavored vaping products, which have seen greatly increased recent popularity among high school students, the state would have to ban them — though Habbib noted that he also owns a business in Hammond, Indiana.
"This is not going to stop kids from buying e-cigarettes," he said. "They've banned it in the City of Chicago; these kids are going to go to the suburbs and buy their e-cigarettes. They're going to go to Indiana and buy their e-cigarettes. They're going to go everywhere else and buy their e-cigarettes. It's not like they've stopped it everywhere else."
He said he has communicated these concerns to elected officials but blamed "the government always overreaching and killing their sources of income one way or another," accusing city officials of just wanting to score political points. He said the 53rd Street Mini Mart stands to lose 20-25% of its business, which said will mean one or two of his employees will lose their jobs.
King, for her part, said she heard business owners' concerns but said it is a problem when their business depends on the sale of a public health concern.
"I think in order to co-exist in a community, they've got to figure out what the community wants and needs, and I would venture that those retailers or small shops are probably not catering to their immediate communities," she said. "I would suggest that they do and find out what it is that their constituents want and need."
