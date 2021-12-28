Valois, the famous "See Your Food" cafeteria on 53rd Street, celebrated 100 years of business in 2021. The Herald sent photographer Marc Monaghan to capture the mood at the restaurant on the morning of Dec. 24, as the centennial year came to a close.
In Photos: Valois celebrates 100th year of business
- Marc Monaghan, contributing writer
-
- Updated
- 0
Marc Monaghan
Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Letters from the staff
Most Popular
-
In Photos: Valois celebrates 100th year of business
-
New state laws taking effect Jan. 1
-
University of Chicago delaying start of quarter to Jan. 10, remote instruction until Jan. 24
-
For Bobby Rush, extending the child tax credit is personal
-
World's largest display of Lego art headlining 2022 MSI exhibitions
Today's e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.