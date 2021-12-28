Valois, the famous "See Your Food" cafeteria on 53rd Street, celebrated 100 years of business in 2021. The Herald sent photographer Marc Monaghan to capture the mood at the restaurant on the morning of Dec. 24, as the centennial year came to a close. 

Larry at the grill

Larry, one of the longest-tenured cooks at Valois works the grill on the morning of Christmas Eve. 
Tom takes an order

Valois cook Tom takes an order for the #3 breakfast special — two pancakes with two eggs and bacon or sausage — from Robbie Smith. 
Gearing up for work

Dale and Greg, electricians who work in the University of Chicago's Harper Court building, enjoy breakfast. 
Pre-meal prayer

Patrick Wright (left), Lulabelle Mischeaux and Dwain Mischeaux pray before digging into their #3 breakfast specials. 

