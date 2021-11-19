After a pandemic-necessitated break last year, the University of Chicago's Hyde Park Holly-Day is returning on Saturday, Dec. 4, with outdoor-only family activities in Harper Court and the Hyde Park Shopping Center Courtyard.
Around 2016, the Hyde Park Vitality Committee, comprised of organizations like the university, the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, the South East Chicago Commission, Special Service Area #61 (Downtown Hyde Park) and the Nichols Park Advisory Council, thought about the lack of holiday-oriented events in the neighborhood. They threw the first Holly-Day that year.
Amy Srodon with the U. of C.'s Commercial Real Estate Operations said the event, beyond a fun event for children and families, is a good day for Hyde Park businesses. "Everyone is out shopping, walking, maybe grabbing a bite for lunch or having a coffee. So it ends up being a really lovely day in Hyde Park for everyone," she said.
The event is similar to the university's Harper Court Summer Concert series, which Srodon first planned with Eric Williams of The Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St., in 2015.
"You might say 'why is the university having a concert?' But it's so popular in the community, people love it, and people really do make an evening of it," Srodon said. "They're out shopping. They're having dinner, they're having cocktails. Maybe they're having ice cream afterwards. It's a two-fold benefit for the community."
Previous years' events have had indoor components — Santa and Mrs. Claus were at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W., for free photos in 2019, when more than 500 people attended. This year, as the COVID-19 pandemic is still continuing, Holly-Day is all outside, with a cut-back list of activities.
Nevertheless, hundreds are still expected, and there will still be live ice carvings from 10 a.m. to noon at Harper Court, with free hot chocolate courtesy of Stan's Donuts, 5235 S. Harper Court. The dozen sculptures will be on display all day afterwards.
From 2 to 4 p.m., two live reindeer — which are quite difficult to book in the relatively southern locality that is Illinois — will be at the courtyard of the Hyde Park Shopping Center, 5450 S. Lake Park Ave., alongside Hyde Parker Matthew Sitz dressed as Buddy the Elf from the 2003 Will Ferrell Christmas comedy "Elf." All will be available for free photos.
"(Sitz) is so good at it," Srodon said. "Little kids think he is the real Buddy the Elf. It's very sweet. He interacts with them."
There is also a Hyde Park Holly-Day augmented reality photo effect for Facebook and Instagram, through which people can take photos, videos or Boomerangs with the event's branding and share them on social media.
The event's website is www.hphollyday.com.
