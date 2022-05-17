Just before 9 a.m. on Friday, more than 100 shopping carts were lined up in the parking lot of the Hyde Park Shopping Center. It was opening day of the Garden Fair, an event that had been on hiatus since 2019.
At 9 a.m., Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (a 30-year Garden Fair volunteer) blew the whistle announcing the fair’s opening, and hoards of eager shoppers rushed in. Volunteers described the sound of hundreds of cart wheels rolling over the courtyard’s brick as “like thunder.”
By the end of the day, shoppers bought 90% of the annuals, perennials, vegetables, trees, shrubs, roses and other plants for sale. Saturday shoppers were left with slim pickings.
"It was a lot of fun, because everyone was enthusiastic and excited. We were really pleased at the number of people who showed up," said organizer George Rumsey. "The best part was that everybody was in a really good mood. Everybody was laughing, it was like a party out here."
Head cashier Nancy Stanek had never seen a merchandise wipeout like this.
"Partly it was because some departments didn't purchase enough, which I told them that they should be buying more than ever," said Stanek, adding that she anticipated the pent-up demand. “The hanging baskets, (a volunteer) was going to order 145... I said, 'Order 285, maybe 300.'" The baskets were cleaned out by midday Friday.
According to 25-year volunteer George Davis, who headed the shrub department, volunteers begin prepping for the fair months in advance. When it comes time to pick up the plants from vendors, teams in each department make the trek to greenhouses and nurseries outside the city, some as far as the Wisconsin border.
“We have to go further and further, because nobody wants a nursery next door,” said Davis. “We drive 60 miles to the place where we get the roses… they’re great roses.”
In addition to better quality plants than one would likely find at a larger garden outlet, Davis said volunteers also offer gardening expertise. “We bring more to it than just selling some plants.”
One such expert was Clara Gartner, 93, who had been a volunteer with the fair for more than 15 years. Now retired from the fair but still an avid gardener, Gartner said her secret to growing sunflowers in the shade is to play Mozart for them.
“Everybody can enjoy the fair,” said Gartner. “When plants are sold in the garden fair, walking down the streets in Hyde Park, you’ll see their beauty.
“I just enjoy it so much, I have so many memories associated (with it),” she added.
Gartner recalled a regular customer of the fair from years ago, a Jewish professor with the university, who lived in Italy during the Second World War. “He was saved by an Italian family, who housed him through the war… Every year he would come (to the fair) and buy red roses in memory of the family. So you have this type of encounter that remains with you.”
Born out of urban renewal in 1959, the Garden Fair is Chicago’s oldest community garden sale. Many of the fair’s founders were wives of university professors, as well as then-Hyde Park Herald editor Lee Botts.
Per the fair’s website, “founders thought that gardening should be promoted to go along with the upgrading of houses and the community in general. As there were no nearby garden centers, the fair started as a small plant exchange among avid gardeners.”
Today, the Garden Fair Committee operates under the umbrella of the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference. Proceeds from the fair go toward community beautification efforts, such as planting flowers in neighborhood parks, maintaining community gardens and providing classrooms grants for horticultural projects.
Now in its 61st year, the fair continues to attract new volunteers.
Anne Awh, a first-year volunteer in charge of selling wildflowers, said one does not need a meadow to grow her wares. Awh herself grows two different types of milkweed in her garden, a boon for monarch butterflies.
"If you have a few varieties of things in your own garden, that is enough to encourage the beneficial insects, butterflies and whatnot," she said. "(The fair) is great! Oh, it's so fun. I just love being surrounded by plants and people who love plants."
Though pandemic-related chaos in supply chains and the broader economy made it difficult to source some plants, such as unique culinary herbs, chairwoman Yolanda Bradley expects next year's fair to have the typical variety.
"It was just great to be back," Bradley said. "All of our customers said it as they came through, and we were saying the same thing: 'It's great to be back, and we're grateful that you guys are supporting us.'"
First-time Garden Fair shopper Kandiniyah Muhammad, from Woodlawn, was pleased to get juniper sapling, green peppers, tomatoes and geraniums, from which she planned to extract essential oil.
"This is the year for me to blossom and bloom, and so I decided to come," she said. "I'm excited, and I'm looking forward to coming back again next year."
She does, however, plan on coming back on the fair's first day in the future, saying, "I didn't realize that the early bird catches the worm. I was fortunate to get what I have, and I'm glad that I'm going back home with something."
Chicago has no shortage of places to buy house and garden plants, but Muhammad said she is proud to patronize local suppliers who are in turn giving back to the community.
"It means a lot," she said, praising the fair's face-to-face interactions with volunteers who’ve become something of experts on the plants they're selling. "They have knowledge about the flowers, how they should be fed, how they should be groomed — as opposed to going to the store, because you can't ask the cashier that."
"Flowers are life," Muhammad said.
The one-day Fall Garden Fair, focused on chrysanthemums and bulbs, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17.
