After being cancelled last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hyde Park Farmers Market is coming back this summer, planned behind the Hyde Park Bank Building and on Sunday mornings instead of Thursdays at Harper Court.
The joint project of the South East Chicago Commission (SECC) and Special Service Area (SSA) #61, the business improvement district covering the 53rd and 55th Street business corridors, got help with the undertaking from the Hyde Park Bank, 1525 E. 53rd St., SSA program administrator Brandon Evans said at a March 23 meeting.
"We are wanting this to be a curated market," he said. "A little bit different from what existed previously from the market. To my understanding, it almost existed as almost a flea market where there are a number of different types of vendors. We really want to support more local vendors, people from the city, of course, and surrounding areas and just be a value added to the community."
Vegetable and fruit vendors will, as always, be included. Organizers are trying to ensure Illinois Link card-holders will be able to shop there.
There will be pandemic restrictions in place; Evans said organizers would work with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events to keep the event within standards.
"We're going to use this COVID, social-distanced year to start off on a smaller scale and a reinvention so that way it can become the market that many of us envision it could be," said SECC Executive Director Diane Burnham.
Organizers plan to have 15 dates throughout the summer, beginning in mid-June, with a list of vendors in mid-April or May.
