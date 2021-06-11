After taking 2020 off, the Hyde Park Farmers Market will resume for the season on Sunday, June 13, running through Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The announcement from the South East Chicago Commission and Special Service Area (SSA) No. 61 shows a change from the usual Thursday date and place, from Harper Court to the Hyde Park Bank Building parking lot at 54th Street and Lake Park Avenue West.
Ticina Williams, founder of event planning and party supply company Creativiti Custom Designs and Events, 6127 S. University Ave., is the farmers market's new manager.
Seventeen vendors have been confirmed, including Taylor's Tacos, Bani's Beets cold-pressed juices and Six Generations Farm, but a list is not yet available.
Mastercard, Visa, Illinois Link and cash will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.