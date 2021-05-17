It will be a situation of agony and ecstasy for local calorie-counters, as Sweetgreen, a national salads-as-you-order-them chain, and Chicago outfit Stan’s Donuts are set to open their first South Side locations, both company-owned, along the 53rd Street business corridor.
Fast casual Sweetgreen, founded in 2007 in Washington, D.C., and now based in the Los Angeles area, has more than 100 locations nationwide, including a handful downtown and on the North Side. The chain is known for its seasonal options and integrated app for pickup and delivery.
The incoming Hyde Park location takes the place of the former Modern Cooperative, 1500 E. 53rd St., which closed last year.
Chicago restaurateur Rich Labriola opened the first Stan’s, which also serves coffee, breakfast food and milkshakes, in 2014; today, it has 13 locations in the city and western suburbs. Labriola owns the Doughboy Restaurant Group, which includes Labriola Chicago, 535 N. Michigan Ave.
The Hyde Park Stan’s will take the place of the 2019-closed Einstein Bros. Bagels, 5225 S. Harper Court. A sign posted at the location indicated that the donut shop will open next month.
Attempts to reach Labriola for comment were unsuccessful.
It is unclear when the Hyde Park Sweetgreen plans to open; the chain’s corporate office did not respond to numerous requests for comment.
