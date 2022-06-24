Harper Court Phase II has brought on new developers and a new design, but the goal of providing laboratory research and office space in the heart of Hyde Park still remains the same.
Plans for the long-stalled development now call for a 13-story tower to be located just north of the Hyatt Place Chicago-South, 5225 S. Harper Ave., on top of the row of restaurants and shops around Ja' Grill, 1510 E. Harper Court, and replacing the empty former restaurant building at 5201 S. Harper Ave. The development as previously planned by Baltimore-based Wexford Science & Technology would have been 16 stories built mostly on top of Harper Court's parking garage.
"This is not a medical office building," said John Carlson, the new project lead and a principal at the Dallas-based Trammell Crow Company, which is co-developing the project with Boston-based real estate investment firm Beacon Capital Partners.
"This is a world-class research facility, for technology, innovation, therapeutics, robotics, (artificial intelligence)." Ideally, companies will come out of the Harper Court Phase II lab space "and really grow science for our great city," he said.
The University of Chicago is set to occupy around 50,000 of the development's 290,000 square feet of lab and office space. Floors will be set up for early-stage companies that began either at the university or elsewhere, and developers anticipate larger established companies renting office space there, too. The building has south-facing balconies on some floors for aesthetic reasons.
"We think the project got better," Carlson said. "We dropped the scale. We are over apart from the previous plan and have added green space for light and air within these buildings on the right."
Around 125 new parking spots are to go over the existing restaurants, utilizing the development's existing entrance-and-exit ramp on Harper Avenue. (The project's 13 stories include the parking levels.) The outdoor amenity terrace on top of the building between the two office towers is to host events for both Harper Court tenants and the community.
Demolition of the former Park 52 building, 5201 S. Harper Ave. is to happen sometime from October to December, with the Harper Court Phase II groundbreaking happening towards the end of this year. Harper Court businesses are to remain protected and open during construction. The project is expected to finish by June 2024.
Carlson said the community will benefit from the development because of improved pedestrian amenities around the development, local students' and community utilization of its community space through a dedicated programming staff and an ongoing programming fund that tenants will pay into, and a commitment to 35% minority-owned business enterprises and 6% women-owned business enterprises diversity.
David P. Manfredi of Boston-based Elkus Manfredi Architects is designing the project. Carlson said the developers want to hire local and have a joint venture structure with Power Construction, 8750 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., which he said has an expertise building in laboratory and research projects, as well as the Black-owned UJAMAA Construction, 7744 S. Stony Island Ave.
There is a staffer on the development team dedicated to local contracting, and Carlson is committed to getting local engagement in the process of designing the project's community and interior spaces.
"We are committing to hiring a full-time community engagement lead who's going to really live with the building when we turn it over, live with the building, have an office in the building and head outreach to all the stakeholders, because we want to make sure that we're a community stakeholder, and we want to do well for our peers," Carlson said.
